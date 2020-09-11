Channel 4 step in to ensure Ireland's visit to Twickenham remains free-to-air

Action from the Six Nations clash between Ireland and England at Twickenham last February. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Although Amazon Prime has won the rights to show rugby's new 'Autumn Nations Cup' in Britain this November and December, the IRFU has moved to allay fears that Ireland's game against England will not be broadcast free to air here.

Channel 4 will show Andy Farrell's side's return to Twickenham as part of the eight-team tournament, while they and RTÉ have the rights to Ireland's home matches against Wales, Georgia and their finals match on December 5 as part of the existing 'Guinness Series' deal.

Ireland were supposed to play against South Africa, Japan and Australia this November, but instead they'll play off their remaining Six Nations fixtures against Italy and France at the end of October before participating in the new competition that has been hastily arranged to compensate for the Southern Hemisphere unions and Japan deciding not to travel to Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news that all of Ireland's games will be on free-to-air will ease the financial burden on rugby fans who are already being asked to fork out big sums of money to follow their teams across a host of broadcasting deals.

However, if they want to watch the other games in the tournament they will need an Amazon Prime subscription.

Amazon, however, are seen as major players of the future in the sport and this move will see them dip their toe in the water ahead of a potential move for the rights for the Six Nations which are up for grabs in 2022.

By then, CVC Capital Partners are expected to own the rights for the Guinness Pro14, the Premiership and the annual international tournament; while they are also looking at other investments with a view to selling the rights together as one bundle.

Online Editors