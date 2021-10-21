| 5.9°C Dublin

Chance for Simon Zebo to write his Irish legacy as uncapped Ciarán Frawley offers new dimension for Andy Farrell

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Simon Zebo has been recalled to the Irish squad. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Simon Zebo has been recalled to the Irish squad. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

When he last linked up with the Ireland team at Carton House before the summer tour of 2017, Simon Zebo was greeted by a host of new faces as Joe Schmidt began the process of pivoting towards Japan.

Although he’d just enjoyed his finest season in a green jersey, the Munster star would not be part of that journey. A move to Racing 92 and Paris was on the horizon and as soon as it came to light, the head coach cruelly axed him from the squad.

So, his exile began early and lasted until yesterday when the 35-times capped 31-year-old was named in Andy Farrell’s squad for the November internationals against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

