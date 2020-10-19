Zebo heroics not enough to end Exeter Euro fairytale

Simon Zebo of Racing 92 beats Jack Nowell of Exeter Chiefs to score his side’s first try in their European Cup final defeat against Exeter. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Simon Zebo became only the fourth player to score two tries in a European Cup final, but it was Exeter's forward power and defensive resilience that ultimately saw them home with a 31-27 victory over Racing which completed a remarkable rise through the ranks.

It was another stunning achievement for Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter, who reflected on the dedication and sacrifice of his players, their families, his coaching team and his wife, Jo.

Not once did he stop to consider his own achievement in becoming the first English coach to have won both a Premiership and European title since Dean Richards 18 years ago.

Richards, however, accomplished that with Leicester Tigers, the undisputed powerhouses of English rugby. Around that time, Exeter were pottering about the lower reaches of the English rugby pyramid.

Since taking over as head coach in 2009, Baxter has guided them step by step to the summit of the club game. The only comparable accomplishment in English sport would be Brian Clough's European titles with Nottingham Forest.

Unlike Clough, Baxter is truly a coach without ego - and therefore probably unsuited to the megalomaniacal world of international coaching. The natural assumption is that Baxter will feel that he has outgrown Exeter and would jump at the chance of succeeding Eddie Jones as England head coach. Yet why would he want to leave?

More money certainly. More prestige perhaps. But as you could see by his megawatt smile while watching his players celebrate with the trophy, there is no guarantee that would bring any greater satisfaction.

The sole concession he made to winning the European title was to break a habit of a lifetime and not complete the coding of the match on Saturday night. Instead it was undertaken yesterday morning in the company of a Bloody Mary. The players will also come in later than normal today to begin their preparations for the Premiership final against Wasps on Saturday.

In truth, the match defied a lot of conventional analysis. It had everything, with eight tries, a boatload of errors, glorious attack and resolute defence apart from a semblance of structure. Like a James Joyce novel, it was a mess and a masterpiece at the same time. As Baxter said, it was a very un-Exeter like game. More than one player told Baxter: "Rob, imagine if we had played well?".

Rushing into a 14-0 lead inside 15 minutes through Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds tries and then re-establishing 21-12 and 28-17 advantages after scores by Harry Williams and Henry Slade, Racing continually pegged them back.

By the time Tomas Francis was sent to the sin-bin with nine minutes to go, Exeter's lead stood at one point and all the momentum was with Racing.

Visions of the spurned 11-point advantage in the Premiership final against Saracens last year started to rear their head. But when they really needed to, Exeter's defence held firm before Joe Simmonds' last-minute penalty sealed the victory.

Zebo's second try closed the gap to 21-17 but, surprisingly, Zebo was then replaced by Kurtley Beale. Donnacha Ryan was also introduced with 13 minutes remaining, however Racing they couldn't find a decisive score.

