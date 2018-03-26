Zebo and Conway 50/50 for Toulon clash as Tommy O'Donnell joins lengthy Munster injury list

Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway remain 50-50 for Munster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Toulon at Thomond Park this Saturday but there is optimism that both can take their place in an injury-shattered back-line.

However, Tommy O'Donnell is definitely ruled out and a scan this week will determine how long he will be sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Rory Scannell was another back-line player to join the lengthening injury list during last Saturday's Scarlets win and he must undergo Return to Play protocols following his head injury. "There are no excuses for us, at Munster Rugby we like a challenge," says head coach Johann van Graan, already without Chris Farrell, Chris Cloete, Jaco Taute, Duncan Williams and Tyler Bleeyndaaal.

"It's an opportunity for others and I thought Calvin Nash had a great game at the weekend. "There is always pressure. We live for rugby like this. I've been unlucky to be involved in Super Rugby finals and Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

"It's one of our biggest weeks of the season," said captain Peter O'Mahony, fresh from a brief holiday in Dubai following his Grand Slam heroics. "We could rattle off injuries but the minds have to be focused on work and performing well during the week to get the team ready for the weekend.

"We could talk about all their star players but we have to look at ourselves. If we play at our average, we could have a big score put on us. We have to have one of our best performances of the season. "It's good to be at home but all those big wins we had at Thomond Park only came from big performances."

