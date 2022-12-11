'You need to get every point' - Leo Cullen content as ruthless Leinster thrash Racing

It’s 50 per cent about the fifth star, 50 per cent about the long goodbye for Stuart Lancaster. So as opening arguments go in the case of Leinster versus the rest, the jury will be suitably impressed.

This was a top-class display from an outfit with something to prove and, they believe, the nuts and bolts needed to do so. Racing were poor — woefully undisciplined when they needed to start well against a side that had an energy-sapping journey. In the lexicon of sports cliches, the ‘hard place to go’ becomes credible when the weather gets in the way and the journey becomes a marathon.

So Racing really needed to start at a canter. Instead, it became a slow march back as directed by referee Luke Pearce. His whistle was stitched into his lower lip in the first quarter and Racing never quite recovered. Given the quality in their side, they always carried a threat, but never a few of them in sequence.

In contrast, Leinster had the plan and the enforcers, which, of course, is the hot topic when they get into Europe. So it was positive that Caelan Doris’s power got him the man of the match award; equally so, Ryan Baird’s athleticism was a feature. It says something when a French TV director is reduced to leading with an out-of-towner in the highlights reel, but a piece of footwork from Baird is probably already a social media GIF with big numbers.

Leading it all in the absence of Johnny Sexton was Garry Ringrose, who just gets better. He dug it out against Ulster last weekend and, in different circumstances here, produced another top-quality performance.

“The way the game is now, you can’t really rely on one person,” Cullen said of his captain. “It was probably different in the past. They’ve (the players) worked hard in certain specific areas, but again, it’s just about growing guys all the time.”

Expand Close Leinster's Ryan Baird / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leinster's Ryan Baird

It’s also about getting players back into the form they enjoyed before the growth spurt was interrupted by injury. James Lowe must be the poster boy for that. His contribution to Ringrose’s try, which, with Ross Byrne’s conversion, took Leinster out to 21-3 after 38 minutes, was perfect. The final overhead pass left Francis Saili looking like he was trying to fight off a wasp.

“He brings something totally different — a real sense of power,” Cullen said of his wing. “In terms of his carrying game in particular. He did great to get through 80 minutes last week and it was great to see him get through another 80 minutes there today. When you get guys returning who can hit the ground running like that, it’s always a good reflection on some of the backroom team. It’s not just about getting guys back in but getting them into form as well.”

Safe to say Leinster’s form is very good. In this third running of the new European format, teams appreciate the threat can come from anywhere in the outsized pools, so milk every drop when you have the chance.

Leinster did that effectively and, of course, added a bit of PR as well, given the scale of the demolition. Which, of course, Cullen played down.

“Not sure it was about making a statement, more the desire to go out and start the competition well. There’s no margin for error. In the past, in the old pool format, getting a losing bonus point in France was a big thing in the context of the pool. Now, when you’re competing against 11 other teams in your group, you really need to maximise every single point and that’s probably the bigger picture for us at the moment. You go away, you need to get every point from the game.”

​

Three tries either side of the halfway point did the trick, with Josh van der Flier denying Racing the chance to finish on a positive note. Cullen spoke about the variety in his team’s opening quarter as being vital to getting a leg up in the game, but it didn’t stop there. Van der Flier’s first came from a nice little play off a five-metre penalty, while the launch play that led to Ringrose’s try exposed Finn Russell defensively — always worthwhile — and came off a lineout that was always showing something different.

With Gloucester next up at home on Friday night, there won’t be as much time spent on how to get there quickly, allowing for more focus on what to do on match night. The second bit seems to be something Leinster are dealing with very well.

Scorers — Racing: C Wade try; F Russell pen, con. Leinster: A Porter, D Sheehan, G Ringrose, E Byrne try each; J vd Flier 2 tries; R Byrne con 5; H Byrne con.

Racing: M Spring; C Wade, F Saili (A Klemenczak 62), G Fickou (capt), J Imhoff; F Russell, N Le Garrec (yc 62-72); E Ben Arous (H Kolingar 44), C Chat (yc 29-39; J Tarrit 55), C Gomes Sa (T Nyakane 44), C Woki, F Sanconnie, W Lauret (B Chouzenoux ht), M Baudonne (J Tarrit 37-39), I Dial

Leinster: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, C Ngatai (J Osborne 70), J Lowe; R Byrne (H Byrne, J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 64); A Porter (E Byrne 64), D Sheehan (R Kelleher 64), M Ala’alatoa (C Healy 64), J Jenkins (R Molony 54), J Ryan (J Conan 66), R Baird, C Doris, J van der Flier

Referee: L Pearce (England)