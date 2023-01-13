What to watch out for in the Champions Cup this weekend: Alex Goode gets No 10 nod and Josh Brennan on the rise

Owen Farrell’s suspension won’t do England much damage as things stand, but Saracens might rue their skipper’s high tackle against Gloucester as they look to keep pace with the top teams in Pool A.

On their return to the tournament after a couple of years in exile, the three-time champions are on nine points and lie just behind Leinster and Exeter Chiefs, who are the only teams with 100pc records.

Alex Goode is charged with taking over from Farrell, reverting from full-back – as he has done before.

The under-rated Goode is a classy club player whose international ambitions were curtailed by Eddie Jones, but he and other Saracens like Elliot Daly will be eyeing this as an opportunity to get back into the England picture under Steve Borthwick.

The Champions Cup is, in essence, a points race and Sarries are firmly in the mix.

Despite Goode’s class, the loss of the talismanic Farrell might undermine Sarries’ efforts as they take on Lyon and Edinburgh.

Stat of the weekend​

31 – As we scratch around for reasons behind Ulster’s untimely implosion in recent weeks, discipline may be the key.

Dan McFarland’s strugglers share the dubious honour of being the most penalised team in the Champions Cup this season with Castres who have also conceded 31 penalties in their defeats to Exeter and Edinburgh.

If they get on the wrong side of Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli against La Rochelle this evening, they’ll be in big trouble.

Josh Brennan on the rise​

The IRFU would have been keeping a close eye on Josh Brennan, but this week any hopes of bringing Trevor’s second son ‘home’ from Toulouse were dashed when Europe’s most successful club tied their prospect down to a new deal that will keep him there until 2026.

Of course, the French city is home for the Brennans. Josh moved there as a one-year-old and, like his brother Dan, is a French U-20 international.

While Dan is currently at a struggling Brive and not involved against Connacht this evening, Josh is on the bench for Toulouse away to Sale having made his Champions Cup debut against the English side before Christmas.

A towering, powerful second-row, he’s been a regular presence in match-day squads for Ugo Mola’s side this season and is earmarked as a future France international.

Ireland may covet the Brennan boys, but they remain part of the blue equation.

One to watch

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls)​

The Bulls host Exeter Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld tonight and, after rotating through the first two rounds, they’ve gone full strength here.

That means Springbok flier Arendse gets the nod at full-back and on a fast track, at altitude, that should make for entertaining viewing.

Arendse has that Cheslin Kolbe-like ability to beat defenders and his efforts against England in November garnered huge attention.

At full-back, he’ll have the ability to terrorise the 2020 champions by getting his hands on the ball and, with the Bulls firmly in the qualification frame, this could be a cracker with the full-back at the heart of the action.

Quote of the week​

“I’m the past, present . . . do I feel like the future? Actually, I’m going to take the game global. TikTok. A hair transplant . . . lose some weight . . . get my teeth done. No, I don’t know. Keep trundling along, trying to play well. Was it Teddy Sheringham who said the first two yards were in his head? Not so much for me, but for others.”

– Leicester Tigers prop Dan Cole is on the cusp of an England recall at 35 and he’s energised by it all.