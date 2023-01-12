What time, what TV channel and everything else you need to know about Gloucester vs Leinster

Leinster thumped Gloucester in their first clash at the RDS. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Leinster are in England this weekend for a Champions Cup clash against Gloucester.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the 16,115-seater Kingsholm Stadium with a 1.00pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and ITV1 from 12:30pm.

What’s the team news?

Gloucester have yet to issue an injury update, while Leinster will be without Johnny Sexton (cheekbone injury), Tadhg Furlong (calf) and Charlie Ngatai (hamstring) for Saturday’s game.

The match also comes too soon for Will Connors and Thomas Clarkson, though both have stepped up their rehabilitation programmes this week.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Brendan Fanning took a look at the state of play among the Irish sides in Europe ahead of this weekend’s round of games., and expects Leinster to come out on top on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cian Tracey spoke to Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster, who revealed himself and Cullen attended Gloucester’s dramatic defeat to Saracens last Friday on a fact-finding mission ahead of this weekend's clash.

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracy to discuss all the latest rugby news and preview this weekend’s Champions Cup games.

What are the odds?

Leinster are red-hot favourites at 1/16 with Gloucester at 15/2. The draw is 50/1.

What are the coaches saying?

“We’re playing the best team in Europe and that’s not to be taken lightly at all. We’ve been working hard on areas we know we need to work on. It’ll be extremely physical and intense and we’re looking forward to testing ourselves against the best,” said Gloucester head coach George Skivington.

“It’s about getting as many points as we can to put us in the best position come the last 16, that’s the driver for us,” added Leinster senior coach Staurt Lancaster.