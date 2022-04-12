Robert Baloucoune of Ulster celebrates at full time during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg at Stadium de Toulouse. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

After a famous victory in France, Ulster welcome holders Toulouse in the second leg of their European Champions Cup last 16 tie. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Kingspan Stadium with an 8.00pm kick-off. A Robert Baloucoune hat-trick set Ulster on the way to that 26-20 first leg win.

Read More

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps on Independent.ie later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport app.

What can I read about and listen to in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Hat-trick hero Robert Baloucoune has celebrated the win nby agreeing a new contract with the northern province.

Read More

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to discuss Leinster's big win over Munster and Ireland women's head coach Greg McWilliams to discuss the Six Nations campaign to date.

Joey Carbery's best position, Leinster's Champions Cup chances and Munster's head coach search were all up for discussion too.

Will and Luke will be back with a new episode on Wednesday.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

Toulouse are favourites at 8/11 with Ulster 11/10 and the draw priced at 19/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Dan McFarland on Baloucoune:

“How good was his defence? How good was that? Some of the plays there I’m watching him and his timing, his understanding of when he has to go, his double efforts, he’s literally covering everything. I thought he was excellent.

“In terms of finishing, he’s got what every winger wants which is top end speed. That’s different from other people.

“When set free you’ve seen it repeatedly how he does.

“But he’s a superb player, tremendous athlete and a really good rugby professional.”

Read More

Ugo Mola:

“I appreciated the commitment of the players and their ability not to let go.

“The young players just lack a little clarity to put the ball in the hands of Romain (Ntamack) on the last action and play a four against two. We realize that, when we put this intensity, we do interesting things.

“You have to keep that enthusiasm. Congratulations to Ulster. But what I want to remember is our ability to have a match point at fourteen against fifteen in the 80th minute. That's Stade Toulouse.”