Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley of Munster after their side's defeat

The Heineken Champions Cup is back this weekend as Munster look to bounce back from their defeat to Toulouse with a visit to Northampton Saints. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton with a 1.00pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12.30pm. It is also being streamed live on the BT Sport Player.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Munster's campaign opened with a narrow defeat to Toulouse at a frozen and foggy Thomond Park last Sunday.

There's a report and reaction below along with analysis from Ruaidhri O'Connor and Tony Ward.

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest rugby news, including a preview of the Champions Cup.

We'll have a new episode for you on Wednesday.

What are the odds?

Munster are favourites at 4/7 with Saints 6/4 and the draw is 17/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Graham Rowntree and Sam Vesty when they face the press ahead of the game.