What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Munster vs Toulouse

Munster's Damian de Allende celebrates with teammates Stephen Archer, Thomas Ahern and Craig Casey after scoring against Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park.

And so we are down the last eight in Heineken Champions Cup, with Irish provinces Leinster and Munster still in the reckoning. Munster face a gargantuan task in taking on the defending champions Toulouse in their ‘home’ fixture in Dublin. Toulouse pulled off an amazing escape act against Ulster in the last round which will give Johann van Graan's men hope of pulling off an upset.

Where and when is it on?

The quarter-final take place on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium at 3pm.

What’s the team news?

Andrew Conway is primed to return for Munster. Toulouse will be buoyed after their 23-16 Top-14 win over Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle at the weekend as they look to secure a play-off place.

Where can I watch the game?

Both games will be on BT Sport 2 channel with coverage starting at 2.45pm. There is also coverage on BeIN Sports and France 2.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to look ahead to the quarter-finals.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Munster 2/1, Toulouse 2/5, Draw 17/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Johann van Graan believes that Munster’s travelling Red Army can be a decisive factor in Dublin. “One other big difference this year is we have our 16th man, we have the Red Army travelling to Dublin,” said Van Graan.

Toulouse boss Ugo Mola says his troops will give it everything to stay alive in both domestic and European competitions.