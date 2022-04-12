Munster welcome 2020 champions Exeter Chiefs to Limerick for the second leg of their European Champions Cup last 16 tie. Here’s all you need to know about the game..

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Thomond Park, Exeter with a 3.00pm kick-off. Exeter took the first leg 13-8.

What’s the team news?

Munster have been boosted by the return to training of Joey Carbery (leg/knee) and Peter O’Mahony (hamstring) ahead of Saturday's return clash with Exeter at Thomond Park.

Simon Zebo and Diarmuid Barron have both recovered from illness and returned to training on Monday.

Alex Kendellen is a doubt after the talented young back-row failed a HIA last weekend and will now follow the return-to-play protocols.

Jack O’Sullivan, who replaced Kendellen, sustained a knee injury during the defeat to Exeter and will go for a scan today.

Gavin Coombes (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), James French (knee) and RG Snyman (knee) are continuing to rehab.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport app.

What can I read about and listen to in the build-up on Independent.ie?

On Tuesday morning Munster confirmed that Graham Rowntree will succeed Johann van Graan as head coach.

'The clock starts again in Thomond Park on Saturday with Exeter carrying a five-point lead. Whoever came up with the best aggregate points is the winner over two legs for this round of 16 for the Heineken Champions Cup must be pretty pleased.'

Brendan Fanning picked over the bones of the first leg last Sunday.

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to discuss Leinster's big win over Munster and Ireland women's head coach Greg McWilliams to discuss the Six Nations campaign to date.

Joey Carbery's best position, Leinster's Champions Cup chances and Munster's head coach search were all up for discussion too.

Will and Luke will be back with a new episode on Wednesday.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

Munster are favourites at 4/9 with Exeter 9/5 and the draw priced at 17/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Johann van Graan:

“It’s fascinating to be part of a two-leg knockout. In terms of the research we’ve done, you can’t win it in the first leg, but you can certainly lose it in the first leg and we feel we’re still in next week at home. We’ve got to beat Exeter by six points at Thomond Park.

“We’ll go back and learn from this, so will Exeter. Two clubs that respect each other. A lot of small margins in the game.”

We’ll bring you updates from Ali Hepher once the pre-match press conferences are held.