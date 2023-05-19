What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Leinster v La Rochelle

Leinster’s season is on the line with La Rochelle standing in their way as they looks to seal a fifth European crown. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with a 4.45pm kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE2 and BT Sport 2. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and BT Sport Players.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Cian Tracey has previewed the game and has been talking to La Rochelle winger Dillyn Leyds.

After crashing out of the URC following last weekend’s single-point defeat to Munster it’s all or nothing for Leinster this weekend as Rúaidhrí O’Connor looks at here.

On the latest episode of The Left Wing podcast, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by former Leinster and Ireland star Dan Leavy to preview the Champions Cup final.

What are the odds?

Leinster are favourites at 3/10 with La Rochelle 13/5 and the draw after 80 minutes is 22/1.

What are the coaches saying?