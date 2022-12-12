After an impressive start on the road to their Heineken Champions Cup season with a big win at Racing, Leinster open their home campaign with a visit from Gloucester. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Stade Océane in Le Havre with an 8.00pm kick-off on Friday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 from 7.30pm and BT Sport 1 (7.15pm) . It is also being streamed live on the RTE Player and BT Sport Player.

What’s the team news?

Leinster will wait until later in the week before making a final call on Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong's fitness

Kiwi centre Charlie Ngatai came through the win over Racing with no issues after his return from a shoulder injury.

Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Will Connors (bicep), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) remain sidelined.

What are the odds?

Leinster are huge favourites at 1/40 with Gloucester 17/1 and the draw is 50/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Leo Cullen and George Skivington when they face the press ahead of the game.