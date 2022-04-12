Tom Farrell of Connacht is tackled by Jonathan Sexton and James Lowe of Leinster

Leinster welcome provincial rivals Connacht this weekend for the second leg of their European Champions Cup last 16 clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Aviva Stadium with a 5.30pm kick-off on Good Friday. Leinster carry a slender five point lead into the game after last week's 26-21 win at the Sportsground.

What’s the team news?

Leinster have been handed a triple boost ahead of Friday's second leg round of 16 Heineken Champions Cup clash against Connacht, as Ireland trio Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour are back in full training.

However, Dave Kearney (hamstring), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion) and Ryan Baird (back) remain sidelined.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sports 1. from 5.00pm The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sports app.

What can I read about and listen to in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Leinster’s backs coach Felipe Contepomi insists his side must be better for the second leg.

And Bernard Jackman wonders if Connacht may be better focussing on domestic issues.

Elsewhere, provincial rivals Munster have confirmed that Graham Rowntree will succeed Johann van Graan as head coach.

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to discuss Leinster's big win over Munster and Ireland women's head coach Greg McWilliams to discuss the Six Nations campaign to date.

Joey Carbery's best position, Leinster's Champions Cup chances and Munster's head coach search were all up for discussion too.

Will and Luke will be back with a new episode on Wednesday.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

Leinster are heavy favourites at 1/25 with Connacht 12/1 and the draw priced at 45/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Leo Cullen:

“Whatever the situation was, it was always going to be a tricky dynamic. The big thing is it’s a great contest and I think it’s a positive celebration of Irish provincial rugby when you see much it means to the two teams.

“That’s what you want to see. We’ve won our sequence of derby games in the last while, we beat Connacht away, Munster away and Connacht away, so now we’ve got a home game against an Irish province, albeit the Aviva will be our home.”

Andy Friend:

“No-one gave us a chance on Friday and probably no-one will give us a chance this week, which is ‘beaut’, because they’re the games that you just go and play, just go and do what you’re meant to do.

“And I know and we know that if we do that we can beat any team. And as good as Leinster are, with all the quality they’ve got, we caused them some issues tonight. Now they’ll be better next week but we will too.

“So we go up there with nothing to lose and everything to gain.”