David Hawkshaw evades the tackle of Connacht's Oisín Dowling on his way to scoring Leinster's second try

Leinster travel into the west once more this weekend for the first leg of their European Champions Cup last 16 clash with Connacht. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Friday’s match takes place at the Sportsground in Galway with a 8.00pm kick-off. It's a first appearance in the knockout phase for the home team.

What’s the team news?

Johnny Sexton will lead Leinster’s charge with Luke McGrath also into the starting XV, while Connacht can call on Bundee Aki for the first time since the Six Nations.

Read More

CONNACHT - T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler. Reps: D Tierney-Martin, T Tuimauga, J Aungier, O Dowling, A Papali’i, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold.

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Murphy; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: J Tracy, E Byrne, M Ala’alatoa, D Toner, M Deegan, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, C Frawley.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sports 1. from 7.15pm The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sports app.

What can I read about and listen to in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Cian Tracey has looked at the every growing link between Leinster and Ireland's trajectories.

Read More

There was also the sad news on Tuesday that Leinster flanker Dan Leavy has had to admit defeat in his battle with injury and has retired at the age of 27. Rúaidhrí O'Connor believes the game has let the player down.

Read More

The sides met the weekend before last in the URC with Leinster coming out well on top. Connacht did bounce back since with a win over Benetton, while Leinster backed up that win with another over old rivals Munster last weekend.

Read More

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to discuss Leinster's big win over Munster and Ireland women's head coach Greg McWilliams to discuss the Six Nations campaign to date.

Joey Carbery's best position, Leinster's Champions Cup chances and Munster's head coach search are all up for discussion too.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

Leinster are heavy favourites at 1/7 with Connacht 9/2 and the draw priced at 25/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Leo Cullen:

“We’ve got some great challenges ahead now – at Connacht next week and Connacht back at the Aviva – two huge games for us in Europe.

“It’s just making sure we prepare well. We’ve got a short turnaround and the week after. They are two huge weeks for the club. Hopefully we’ll get plenty of support on the road and then back at the Aviva. Down at the Sportsground it’s going to be a tough old challenge.

“It’s great to be in the play-offs for Europe. Now it’s trying to just get through to the next round. Obviously, this time it’s slightly unusual in the fact that it’s a two-legged last 16 which we haven’t had before.”

Andy Friend:

“We need to be better. It was really good what we saw (against Benetton), but it’s just the start, it has to be our base.

“When it’s Champions Cup against Leinster we are going to need that and more. We are going to need that character and fight, with more accuracy and being more clinical, so that was step one.”