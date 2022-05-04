What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Leicester Tigers v Leinster

Head coach Leo Cullen, right, and backs coach Felipe Contepomi arrive before a training session at UCD this week. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Leinster face a daunting trip to the Tiger’s den with a place in the Champions Cup semi-final on offer. The Blues achieved their breakthrough European victory in 2009 against Leicester in the final, having shocked their biggest rivals Munster in the last four in Croke Park.

Where and when is it on?

The Champions quarter-final against Leicester Tigers kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday at Welford Road.

What’s the team news?

Rónan Kelleher and Ryan Baird have returned to boost Leinster’s options. “We’ve done a lot of fitness work, a lot of contact work because we know Leicester are a big side with big ball-carriers,” Robbie Henshaw has revealed.

Leicester put out a full-strength team and easily despatched Bristol 56-26 in the Premiership over the weekend.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 5.15pm. There is coverage also on BeIN Sports.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to look ahead to the quarter-finals.

What are the match odds?

Leicester 2/1, Leinster 2/5, Draw 17/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Leinster's coach Stuart Lancaster is not worried that his strongest team hasn’t played since beating Connacht on April 15. “The challenge for me obviously as a coach is that I hit the sweet spot between preparation, both for the opposition, and also physically to prepare them for the game, because they are two different things.”

Leicester boss Steve Borthwick has complained that Leinster have an advantage over the Premiership leaders. "We're playing against a Leinster team that's had such an incredible record in Europe and has such amazing resources," he said. "From the backing they have, the ability they've had to leave a team at home, while they went on tour to South Africa.

"They then sent most of their coaches back after a week in South Africa to go and coach that team, to do an extra week's preparation, sent other players back from South Africa, to get an extra week's preparation for Europe. That's not what a Premiership team can do."