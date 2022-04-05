Munster are on the road this weekend to face 2020 champions Exeter Chiefs in the first leg of their European Champions Cup last 16 tie. Here’s all you need to know about the game..

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Sandy Park, Exeter with a 5.30pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Munster have been dealt a triple injury blow, as Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne and Gavin Coombes have been ruled out.

With Andrew Conway, RG Snyman and James French all remaining sidelined with knee issues it's made a tough assignment even tougher for the province.

We'll bring you further team news from both camps as we have it.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport app.

What can I read about and listen to in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Munster took a bad beating on home turf by Leinster last weekend and, with Johann van Graan off at the end of the season, Brendan Fanning says that off-field uncertainty could have long-term repercussions at Thomond Park.

Munster's Peter O'Mahony has been giving his thoughts on the early retirement of his Ireland teammate Dan Leavy and believes that incidents such as the injury that effectively ended Leavy's career are an unfortunate part of the game.

However, Rúaidhrí O'Connor believes the sport has let the player down.

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Chris Foy in the UK to chat about Eddie Jones, England and their coaching succession plan.

Luke and Will return for more rugby discussion and analysis this Wednesday.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

Exeter are favourites at 1/2 with Munster 9/5 and the draw priced at 16/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Johann van Graan:

"We're incredibly disappointed to lose at Thomond Park.

"We had a really good week, we prepared well, no excuses from our side.

"We're into Europe now which will be different for all 16 teams, the fact that it's over two legs."

We’ll bring you updates from Ali Hepher once the pre-match press conferences are held.