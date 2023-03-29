We’ll need more to stop Leinster – try hero Tom Stewart

Tom Stewart knows Ulster will have to be on top of all aspects of their game against Leinster. Photo: Sportsfile

While Saturday’s hat-trick against the Bulls saw him break the record for tries in a season by an Ulster player, hooker Tom Stewart has warned the side will need more than just a potent maul to beat sides like the Leinster outfit they face in Saturday’s Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium.

Tyrone Howe, Andrew Trimble and Craig Gilroy all managed 12 across a single campaign for the province, but Stewart’s tally is now standing at 14 and counting.

The 22-year-old admits he has been getting some stick from his team-mates regarding the cumulative metres made before dotting down for those scores, with the vast majority coming directly from or immediately after the maul.

While praising the work of forwards coach Roddy Grant in turning the set-piece into such a weapon in recent campaigns, Stewart knows that to beat a side like Leinster, and those that stand between them and URC glory, they will need a multi-faceted attack.

“I think I’ve scored more tries this season than I have in my entire life,” he admitted. “I’m more than happy, but the boys do the hard work up front. I just drop the ball over the line. Roddy is very good, we’re very detailed, and the boys are accountable for it. We know the stuff we need to do.

​“When we had a bit of a blip in the middle of the season, we knew we could rely on our maul and the strength that it is. We like to have hammers, and it’s about building more and more hammers that we can take to other teams at the business end of the season.

“People will obviously look to get at our maul, and we need to have other things that we can hit opposition teams with.”

​With Stewart scoring seven tries in his last three, Ulster have won five of six overall, seemingly putting their mid-season struggles behind them, though their restored confidence will surely be tested by Leinster in Dublin.

“I think we’ve put the past in the past,” said Stewart. “Everyone was screaming out, hitting the big red panic button, but it wasn’t all that dire.

“We knew we weren’t at our best, and we knew what we needed to do to get back from that. We’re hopefully on a good run now, which is exciting coming into these big games at the end of the season.”