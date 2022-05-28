‘We were in a position to win the game, we just couldn’t nail it’ – Johnny Sexton says Leinster ‘devastated’ by loss

Leinster captain Jonathan Sexton reacts after his side's defeat in the Heineken Champions Cup final match to La Rochelle at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

As a barefoot Johnny Sexton limped his way into the post-match press conference room, it felt like a fitting image to sum up the enthralling 80 minutes that had just taken place at a raucous Stade Velodrome.

Battered, bruised, beaten.

Leinster's record-equalling Heineken Champions Cup dream was two minutes away from becoming a reality until La Rochelle struck late to drive a dagger into their hearts.

Defeats don't come much more crushing and this one, on the back of last year's semi-final loss, could leave damaging, lingering scars.

“Everyone is pretty devastated in there,” Sexton said, painting the picture of the distraught dressing room.

“It's a tough way to lose, in the last second and not even have a chance to come back and try and win the game.

“A couple of slips, and fair play to (Arthur) Retiere for reaching out. It was tough to take. Obviously there were a lot of things that didn't go our way in the last 30 minutes when we were in control of the game. That's the devastating bit.”

Despite La Rochelle leaving it late, it was difficult to avoid the sense in the stadium that it was only a matter of time before Ronan O'Gara's men powered their way over the line. And so it proved.

“We had chances to score, probably, at times, and we could have been a bit more aggressive and gone for tries on a couple of those penalties, because they were repeatedly infringing,” Sexton continued.

“But we decided to keep the scoreboard ticking over, but hindsight is a great thing, everyone is an expert. We made the decisions, and we were in control. A couple of big moments, a couple of big decisions that put them in a position to get into our 22.

“They had just gone down to 14, and we give away a high tackle which... I don't know... They got down to our 22, and we don't get out of there again. Fair play to the lads, how brave they were and how well defended. I thought we were going to hold out, but we didn't.”

Leo Cullen also spoke of the 'sickening' feeling and while the head coach insisted that the page must be quickly turned towards next weekend's URC quarter-final at home to Glasgow, the reality is, Leinster judge themselves off the Champions Cup.

“We judge ourselves off both but ultimately, yeah, I can't contradict what I said yesterday, this is the one that everyone wants to win,” Sexton admitted.

“This is the one we desperately wanted to win and we've come in 60 seconds of it, it's a pretty bad dressing room to be in at the moment.

“We have to dust ourselves off. It's an incredible tournament, so hard to win, to think of all the good teams are in it and only one gets to walk away with the prize, La Rochelle got to do that today.”

It will be a long time before Leinster are back at this stage and for Sexton, he must come to terms with the fact that he only has one chance left to win a fifth title before he retires following next year's World Cup.

Addressing his team-mates afterwards, Sexton added:

“Look, you can't fault the effort, the spirit. To hold La Rochelle out for the last however many minutes it was, was incredible.

“You can't fault the effort, at times, it comes down to the bounce of the ball and a couple of decisions. We will look at them but we will also look at ourselves about some of the inaccuracies that we had.

“We were in a position to win the game, we just couldn't nail it."