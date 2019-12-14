'We never give up' - Bundee Aki hails Connacht's resilience after sensational late win over Gloucester

Early in the second quarter, Connacht were kicking to the corner as they tried vainly to seek the four tries they needed for a bonus point.

Late in the second quarter, Gloucester had the bonus point try in the bag instead and Connacht looked like their Champions Cup hopes were buried before Christmas.

From 12-0 ahead to 24-15 down with only minutes on the clock, even Shane Delahunt’s second try in the 77th minute seemed merely a consolation.

Gloucester had never lost to Connacht and that story didn’t seem likely to change. Then again, they like ripping up scripts round here.

From deep in their own their own half, a thundering carry from Robin Copeland – who would write a few more lines to the tale – brought them to half-way.

Connacht players including Bundee Aki and Conor Fitzgerald, centre, celebrate following the Heineken Champions Cup Group E win over Gloucester at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Bundee Aki, improbably named man of the match, then bounced off Joe Simpson to drag his side to the 22; a few frantic recycles later and Copeland was again barrelling down the left sideline, before somehow wriggling free to pounce for home glory.

And so despite a third successive third quarter implosion, a final four minutes of typical defiance will, at least prolong their interest until they meet Toulouse and Montpellier in January.

They may need two bonus point wins. Not a bother on them.

"We never give up until the final whistle," beamed Aki, who was strong in defence.

"We won’t let go how bad we played in the first-half, the capitalised when we gave away possession.

"We’re just happy with the win. They are a class team and defended really well. But we didn’t give up."

At times they were so poor, it seemed like they’d been better off.

An early knock-on in the first play from Ultan Dillane, as Connacht kicked off seeking to maximise the strong breeze sweeping down to the bay, followed by the concession of the subsequent scrum penalty, wasn’t the start the locals wanted.

Gloucester, whose motivations were perhaps unclear given their diffident selection, used the ball but didn’t do much with it until Caolin Blade’s thumping tackle on Billy Twelvethrees brought his side down into their opponents’ half for a more prolonged visit.

They themselves weren’t entirely convincing with possession either and there wasn’t much happening until Eoin McKeon, returning from a long spell of injury, decided to liven up proceedings by tripping up Lloyd Evans as the impish out-half tried to tap and run a quick penalty.

As he sat broodily, Connacht moodily resumed their work and it got slightly better; their defensive speed was solid and their ball-playing improved.

A brief chance from an advantage saw Jack Carty, re-located at full-back, re-locating in the pivot to deftly chip through for Niyi Adeolokun but the bouncing ball eluded the flying wing’s grasp.

Conor Fitzgerald, whose influence loomed large, kicked his side into a 3-0 lead from which they would hope to build some momentum.

Despite hogging possession and territory, they struggled to do so, Gloucester’s dogged legal – and illegal – defence denying them as well as a few doses of white-line fever, turning over the balls five times in all.

There was little deviation or variation in an attack which faltered against a defence which relied principally on just knocking down their opposite numbers.

After Gloucester’s bigger men turned over a two-minute long phase of huff and puff on their whitewash, Caolin Blade almost snaffled an opportune score when his opposite number Callum Braley inexplicably dropped the ball.

Poite took a while to confirm that the ball had not left the ruck and hence Blade was offside; he would not be denied on the half-hour.

As McKeon returned, Todd Gleave departed after Poite lost patience with the Cherries’ defensive deceit and that gave the home side the chance to seize their moment.

A TMO check couldn’t deny Blade’s knifing run from close in and with Conor Fitzgerald adding extras for a 10-0 lead, they relaxed a little.

Too much; by the time they worked out how they had lost a second restart, Gerbrandt Grobler was trampling over the line to complete a terrific team try during which Connacht were scrambling desperately to keep pace.

A Twelvethrees’ conversion left it at just 10-7 and it summed up a fitful first-half that Connacht finished it on the Gloucester line only to see the ball held up by a cherry and white shirt; there was no time for the scrum.

They came out with the wind behind their backs, literally and figuratively and from the kick-off demonstrated renewed intent.

Connacht maintained their theme of wastefulness; tossing up two scoring chances in the first six minutes alone, the latter when even Fitzgerald was guilty of making a bad decision after another deeply frustrating 16-phase sequence.

We didn’t need another illustration of Connacht’s infinite capacity to implode but we were presented with one nonetheless in the 52nd minute and with it Gloucester were gifted a lead.

Matt Banahan won a poor kicking duel with Carty and the ex-England man did well running back down the left tram, an out the back pass freeing Ollie Thorley; Carty recovered well to take him down though and John Porch completed the turnover on the 22.

In their haste to counter, Kyle Godwin flung a pass to his left but almost hesitated as the ball left his hands; too late, Mark Atkinson sprinting gleefully into the gaping hole with a cheery grin and the ball beneath his oxter.

Heffernan, a bustling presence all day, nearly responded five minutes later but although his fingertips may have broached the try-line, the ball did not as Gloucester held out once more, aided by a couple of penalty concessions.

They needed to forget about scoring tries – not a bad shout given the inordinate difficulty they had in trying to score them – and focus on winning the match.

Alex Craig’s flagrant offside – Blade bounced the ball off his ample posterior to subtly point it out – allowed Fitzgerald to regain the lead for Connacht as the hour mark approached.

But there was still a sense they were running out of whatever limited attacking ideas they had and when they made a mess of a simple transfer on half-way, they were undone once more by the blustering pace of a Gloucester wing.

This time, Louis Reez-Zammit skated down the right wing, bounced a couple of tackles and found Braley inside; the scrum-half delivered an impossible off-load and Ludlow was on hand to score in the 66th minute.

Three minutes later, Atkinson pounced for his second of the day; they were on a two day trip to Galway and they seemed intent on enjoying their weekend.

Perhaps they were thinking of pints and not points as Connacht thundered back into the contest. Another of those wild west days.

Connacht - J Carty; N Adeolokun (T Daly 23), K Godwin, B Aki, J Porch; C Fitzgerald, C Blade (S Kerins 64); P McCabe (D Buckley 42), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 78), D Robertson McCoy (F Bealham 54), U Dillane, J Maksymiw, E McKeon (E Masterson 66), J Butler capt, P Boyle.

Gloucester – M Banahan; L Rees-Zammit (F Marais 31-39), B Twelvetrees, M Atkinson (C Harris 76); O Thorley; L Evans, C Braley (J Simpson 73); J Hohneck (A Seville 74), T Gleave (F Marais 66), F Balmain; A Craig (F Mostert 31), G Grobler; F Clarke (B Morgan 64), L Ludlow capt, R Ackermann (A Hinckley 65).

Ref – R Poite (France)

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors