We must be at our best to beat ‘monster’ Sharks away, warns Munster head coach Graham Rowntree

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has called on his side to deliver their best performance of the season against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday in order to keep their Champions Cup hopes alive.

A 28-man Munster squad that includes the returning Ireland internationals Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray, as well as the fit-again Antoine Frisch, are due to arrive in South Africa this evening.

Rowntree revealed the coaches and players held “a very honest review” on Monday following last weekend’s disappointing home defeat to Glasgow as he seeks a big response against a star-studded Sharks outfit.

Speaking about the scale of the task that lies ahead in the Durban heat, Rowntree compared the Sharks to Toulouse as Munster gear up for their round-of-16 knockout clash.

“They can play, crikey,” Rowntree said. “They’ve some pace on the edges, a monster pack, very similar to playing against Toulouse I’d say. They’re big, heavy and quick.”

​Asked if he felt Munster would be required to hit new heights to advance to the quarter-final, Rowntree added: “I’d say so. Yes, I’d say so. I mean, that was a real challenge, that was like a Test match that game away in Toulouse. Could’ve, should’ve won it.

“So, it’s going to need a similar performance or a better performance this week. That’s what we are aiming for.

“We need to get our game going, look after the ball closer to their line, be better in the collisions than we were last week and respect their power game.

“As I keep saying, you play these big packs, I don’t want to be defending mauls all day.

“It takes it out of you, so our scrum and our maul has got to be spot on, as I thought it was in Toulouse in January over there. So, all those aspects, we have to respect.”