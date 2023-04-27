We must be at our best to beat Leinster ‘ogres’ – Toulouse boss Ugo Mola

Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola believes his side are in better shape than last year ahead of their second successive Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster, but he believes they will have to be at their best to beat the “ogres of European rugby”.

The Irish province have got the better of the French kingpins in their last two semi-final meetings in 2019 and 2022, running out comprehensive 40-17 winners before losing the final against La Rochelle.

As the holders after their double-win in 2020/’21, Toulouse came into that game a week after an exhausting penalty shootout win over Munster at the same venue, while a number of their players had won the Grand Slam with France.

This year, Mola believes they have a different mindset.

“In 2019, we were on a somewhat euphoric season since we had a lot of lead at the top of the Top 14 and we struggled to be at the level then in the semi-final,” he reflected.

“For the 2021/’2022 season, there was the Grand Slam and many of our players had been in great demand. Then there was this triple-header in which we played against Ulster, Munster and Leinster away in the space of four weeks. We didn’t recover or necessarily take the right options.

“This year, Leinster will play their third knockout game at home and, based on the predictions, a fourth is waiting for them in three weeks.

“At the moment, they are the ogres of European rugby who lost a match by sending the kids to South Africa.

“Our opponents are undefeated, with a colossal total of points and a monstrous number of tries. This team is organised, well-oiled and prepared.”