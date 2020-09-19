'We looked spooked from the kick-off' - Leo Cullen on Leinster's Champions Cup exit

Leinster's Garry Ringrose is tackled by Saracens' Sean Maitland during the Champions Cup quarter-final match at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The recurring word that Leo Cullen used in the immediate aftermath of his Leinster side's bitterly disappointing Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Saracens was "spooked".

Having watched his team be bullied for the opening 40 minutes by an ultra-aggressive Sarries outfit, Cullen was left to rue a massively under-par first-half performance, which ultimately left Leinster with too much of a mountain to climb.

Leinster's 25-game winning run was brought to a shuddering halt by the last team to have beaten them in the 2019 European final.

The tone was set from as early as kick-off when Jack Conan knocked-on, and from there, Leinster looked edgy and nervy. Their passing game went to pieces, while their set-piece crumbled under the barrage of pressure.

The most disappointing thing of all, however, was the fact that Saracens didn't throw anything at Leinster that they weren't fully expecting.

"Exactly," Cullen agreed.

"They have a power element to their team and their game, and we couldn't do enough really, to be honest. That's the big we need to fix for some of these big games against the top teams in Europe.

"We got to the final and got beaten by Saracens, they've had some turnover of players and I think people just assumed that with the turnover of players they wouldn't be left with much but you go through their 1 to 15 and they're still a very strong outfit with a hell of a lot of experience, guys who have been involved in a World Cup final at the start of the season. They're guys who have produced on the biggest stage before.

"I just thought we got a little bit spooked pretty much from the kick-off, we don't quite deal with it and Saracens score. We struggled to get ourselves into the game and we played right into their hands in many ways.

"It comes back to that mentality that we know they have - 3, 6, 9, 12 (points). And we handed them those opportunities. On those long ones, Elliot Daly did well to slot them over from 50-metres plus.

"They're all things we were aware of coming into the match but we couldn't quite deal with it.

"Saracens, you go through their team and they have a hell of a lot of top-level experience and they probably managed the big occasion better. It's a big occasion, I know there's not a crowd here but it's still a big occasion.

"We've had the distraction of semi-final and final over the last couple of weeks and they had a very singular focus. These games come down to small margins and we didn't get enough right in the first half and we dug ourselves into a pretty big hole.

"The guys showed character in the second half but we couldn't do enough to get out of it."

Leinster were demolished in the scrum with South African World Cup winner Vincent Koch tormenting the set-piece all afternoon along with Mako Vunipola and Jamie George.

How much of that was down to French referee Pascal Gauzère's interpretation, or a matter of Saracens' sheer power, is one for Cullen and his coaching staff to figure out.

"A little bit, yeah," the Leinster head coach said with regard to it being due to Gauzère's officiating.

"They load up in a lot of ways. There is that weight. You see some of the collapses, that's quite often due to the fact that they don't have stability.

"There is the axis as well of the scrum. We are getting penalised for our loosehead kicking his hips out. On another day, you can argue that it is their loosehead who is the one who is instigating that movement.

"Again, this is me just making some assessments here, but it plays a huge part in the game obviously.

"We will look back on all of those, we just need to be a bit smarter in how we manage some of that because it's very hard to win games off the back of giving away however many penalties it was in that facet of the game."

