'We gave out to him all week but look, he produces' - Johnny Sexton hails Dan Leavy

Johnny Sexton was measured in his praise of Dan Leavy following the flanker’s man-of-the-match performance in Leinster's Champions Cup win over Saracens this afternoon.

"Yeah he's doing alright," Sexton told Martin Bayfield from BT Sport.

Sexton suggested Leavy had a reputation similar to that of Australian legend Rocky Elsom, who was known for his relaxed approach to training. "We gave out to him all week but look, he produces.

"If he produced like that every weekend. He reminds me a bit of Rocky Elsom, he doesn't train during the week and then turns up." Leavy was chosen as man-of-the-match after a stand-out performance that helped his side to a 30-19 victory over defending champions Saracens.

"We're trying to replicate what these boys have done over the last few years so we're trying to learn from them, and it's great to get a win against them. "We said if we wanted to win the European cup we're going to have to beat Saracens at some stage, so it's a good time to beat them."

The win means Leinster will return to the Aviva Stadium to face the Scarlets in the semi-finals of the competition, and Sexton said Leinster were well aware of the threat the Welsh side pose.

"Scarlets will have no fear, they beat us here in the semis last year and in the league.

"It's going to be a tough game again."

