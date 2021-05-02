'We didn't give a full account of ourselves on the day' - Leo Cullen laments Leinster's profligacy

LEINSTER coach Leo Cullen lamented his side's inability to take their chances after they were overpowered by La Rochelle in the second-half of today's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.

The four-time champions couldn't make their pressure count when they were on top in the opening 40 minutes and paid the price when the Ronan O'Gara-coached French side, led by their sensational Australian second-row Will Skelton, got on top and ran out 32-23 winners.

"We weren’t clinical enough really. In the first half we created lots of opportunities, they just hung in there well, didn’t they, just keeping the scoreboard, three, six, nine... We couldn’t pull far enough away from them after having lots of good pressure and play," Cullen said.

"A few big turnovers at different stages as well, a few turnovers then at the start of the second half, which gives them more field position and territory, then they just start to play that pressure game, some of the big power runners they have, particularly Skelton.

"A couple of guys start slipping off tackles, particularly on him, and he definitely is a handful, gets in for his try towards the end. That was kind of the game, not quite accurate enough from us at various different stages in terms of nailing some opportunities and a couple of big turnovers around the ruck in both halves.

"First half we can’t stretch our lead to get far enough in front and then second half which just gives them a lot of access down to our end of the field.

"A lot goes into getting us to this point so it’s pretty disappointing when we don’t give a full account of ourselves on the day."

Part of Leinster's problem was a loss of discipline as they conceded 14 penalties.

"A number of them were unfortunately when we had the ball so it just means we’re not quite accurate," Cullen said.

"I don't know the exact, specific number but a lot of them were when we were in possession, I’m just picturing when the ball goes up, a loose ball and we carry in and concede a penalty for holding on the ground.

"They were very aggressive around the contact area, very aggressive at the ruck and from us we just need to be able to deal with it better, understand what the referee’s interpretation on the day and in the first half we got some of those calls, the penalty count was high in our favour but that changed either side of half-time.

"So it’s incredibly frustrating for everyone, They guys are gutted.”

Captain Luke McGrath echoed his coach's sentiments.

"It's a very disappointed changing room, everyone is very quiet in there at the minute," he said.

"Where do I think it slipped away from us? Probably...you know we started very well, probably didn't convert enough pressure into points, we probably could have scored an extra try to give us that lead but credit to La Rochelle there.

"We just started poorly in the second half and couldn't get out. They put so much pressure on us in the territory game and we couldn't really get out. Full credit to them."