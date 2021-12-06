WATCH: Me and Mr Jones – How Friend’s friend Eddie inspires Connacht coach

Eddie Jones may be one of the most derided coaching personalities in this country – and often in England too until his side’s latest timely revival against the World champions South Africa during the November international series.

But Connacht coach Andy Friend has no hesitation in declaring his admiration for his fellow Antipodean ahead of any other coaching figure in the global game.

When Friend needed a friend – and mentor – Jones was primed to offer him that first vital leg-up more than 20 years ago.

“It has to be Eddie Jones,” said the Connacht supremo whose squad launch their Heineken Champions Cup campaign in the Galway Sportsground against fallen French champions of yore, Stade Francais.

“Eddie and I have known each other for 20 years,” said Friend, speaking at the tournament launch.

Friend once answered a newspaper ad for a gig in Japan – and the number accompanying the ad actually belonged to Jones, who had just stepped down from Suntory Goliath and was helping them find a replacement.

“I owe the man a lot because he got me my first start in Japan, to be honest,” said Friend of a two-month coaching trial that kick-started a new life. “But we’ve also remained close mates throughout all of that.

“We don’t talk all the time, but every now and again we’ll just drop each other a text and check in, and I just love the way he sees the game, I love the way he thinks about the game, I love his desire to be innovative and his desire to continue to grow and challenge and stretch himself. So, Eddie would be the first coach that jumps into my mind, yeah.”

Having been forced into premature playing retirement, Friend had gone into coaching as a skills coach and assistant, first with the Waratahs, then with the Brumbies, where he firmed up his friendship with Jones.

Friend was then brought into the Wallabies set-up in 2002 and stayed on into the 2003 World Cup, working as a technical coordinator under head coach Jones, before striking out as a head coach in his own right at Harlequins in 2005.

Those of us in the media who have dealt with the often eccentric Jones have learned to anticipate summits than can vary wildly from tongue-lashing testimony to tongue-tied taciturnity.

Friend has usually only experienced the former; his main challenge, like sports writers occasionally, is trying to get a word in edgeways.

“Yeah, that’s exactly what you get when you talk to Eddie and it took me a few years to work it out. I’d go for dinner with Eddie and I’d realise that I was talking 90% of the time because he asked all the questions.

“So, now I fire in a few questions myself. He’ll answer those and then he’ll come back with a few questions and it’s pretty much who can get the first question in.

“So, I’ve learnt how to communicate with Eddie now. And that’s one of the things I love about him, he asks a lot of questions. And again, he’s got this thirst for knowledge, he wants to know.

“He’s an amazing man to get to know and his work ethic is second to none, his attention to detail is second to none, he has an inquisitive nature.

“You could spend an hour with Eddie and walk away thinking, ‘I didn’t stop talking’ because he just kept asking questions. He’s been a really good sounding board and mentor to have without a doubt.

“Whereas you’ll find some coaches, they want to tell you. They want to tell you everything they’re doing. But I think the best coaches are the ones that continually ask you questions and they’re more than happy to share their thoughts on things if you get the chance to ask the question.

“But if you’re not careful, sometimes with the better coaches, you just end up answering everything they’ve asked you and then the meeting is finished and you live to fight another day!”



