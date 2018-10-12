Sport Champions Cup

Friday 12 October 2018

WATCH: Johnny Sexton's through-the-legs assist one of many highlights in Leinster's 52-3 annihilation of Wasps

Leinster 52 Wasps 3

James Lowe of Leinster celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's third try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
James Lowe of Leinster celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's third try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Des Berry

Leinster blasted Wasps away with an eight-try masterclass in Pool One of the Champions Cup at The RDS last night.

The home side looked to be going nowhere when Sean Cronin accelerated away from a ruck for a try, converted by Johnny Sexton in the sixth minute.

This did not hinder Wasps game plan as their forwards made the gain line and Lima Sopoaga nailed a penalty.

There was promise without the points to back it up as Thomas Young was a pest at the ruck.

Then, just before the break, Sopoaga was binned for a deliberate knock-on by referee Romain Poite.

Sexton looked for the lineout and the phases racked up quickly for Luke McGrath to dive inside Kieran Brookes, Sexton’s extras making it 14-3 at the break.

The one-man advantage was the signal for Lowe to cut loose for a wonder try one minute into the new half, Sexton converting for a 21-3 lead. 

The bonus-point arrived when Lowe put McGrath in for his second, converted by Sexton, and the bonus-point fourth in the 53rd minute.      

It was all downhill from there as Lowe, for his second, Larmour, Henshaw and replacement prop Jack McGrath all found the line to double the try-tally to eight.  

Lowe's second included an outrageous through-the-legs assist that released the Kiwi.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport