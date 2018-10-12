Leinster blasted Wasps away with an eight-try masterclass in Pool One of the Champions Cup at The RDS last night.

WATCH: Johnny Sexton's through-the-legs assist one of many highlights in Leinster's 52-3 annihilation of Wasps

The home side looked to be going nowhere when Sean Cronin accelerated away from a ruck for a try, converted by Johnny Sexton in the sixth minute.

The curtain has been raised and of course it's the Champions!



Sean Cronin with the score for @leinsterrugby... pic.twitter.com/qVF9krCM75 — Watch Shoulder to Shoulder live on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 12, 2018

This did not hinder Wasps game plan as their forwards made the gain line and Lima Sopoaga nailed a penalty.

There was promise without the points to back it up as Thomas Young was a pest at the ruck.

Then, just before the break, Sopoaga was binned for a deliberate knock-on by referee Romain Poite.

Sexton looked for the lineout and the phases racked up quickly for Luke McGrath to dive inside Kieran Brookes, Sexton’s extras making it 14-3 at the break.

The one-man advantage was the signal for Lowe to cut loose for a wonder try one minute into the new half, Sexton converting for a 21-3 lead.

My word 😨



James Lowe 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ylo4NJCEb7 — Watch Shoulder to Shoulder live on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 12, 2018

The bonus-point arrived when Lowe put McGrath in for his second, converted by Sexton, and the bonus-point fourth in the 53rd minute.

It was all downhill from there as Lowe, for his second, Larmour, Henshaw and replacement prop Jack McGrath all found the line to double the try-tally to eight.

Lowe's second included an outrageous through-the-legs assist that released the Kiwi.

Magical. Out of this world. Stunning.@leinsterrugby are playing a different brand of rugby!



Can we just appreciate what Johnny Sexton does here?! 👏 pic.twitter.com/jzJFU7R7jU — Watch Shoulder to Shoulder live on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 12, 2018

