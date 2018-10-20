Simon Zebo apologised to Ulster’s Michael Lowry after taunting the full-back on his way to scoring Racing 92’s fifth try in this evening’s Heineken Champions Cup clash between the sides at the La Defense Arena in Paris.

Watch: 'I’m disappointed in myself' - Simon Zebo gets a telling off from Nigel Owens after taunting an Ulster player

The former Munster star went to the away team’s dressing-room to offer his jersey to in an attempt to make up for the incident after his team's 44-12 win.

As he passed the 20-year-old on the outside, Zebo wagged a finger at his opponent, a moment he clearly regrets.

Referee Nigel Owens ordered him to say sorry on the field and he made sure to reiterate the apology after the game.

Simon Zebo taunts his opponent as he scores 👈

Nigel Owens isn't impressed 😡

Simon Zebo apologises 🙏



Great refereeing @Nigelrefowens! pic.twitter.com/OoPjDJ2jLA — Watch the Heineken Champions Cup on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 20, 2018

Really sorry to Michael Lowry

Got too excited and I don’t do stuff like that as long as I’ve played.

I wouldn’t like my kids doing that and I’m disappointed in myself ..

Made a mistake, not in the spirit of the game..keep up the great work

Sorry again — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) October 20, 2018

"I'm still sick about it,” Zebo said.

“I had to wait 10 minutes outside the dressing-room to give him my jersey and apologise again.

"I've played the game for I don't know how many years and I've never done anything like that, I just got too excited.

"I probably built up the game a bit too much in my head this week and let the emotions get the better of me for a few seconds.

"You live and learn, I wouldn't want my kids to do that I'm and I'm very disappointed with myself.

"I feel shit, but he's a lovely fellah. As soon as I went over to apologise he was very receptive, we'd a good chat after the game. There's no ill-feelings or anything.

"These things happen, but I'd prefer if they didn't happen to me."

Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best acknowledged Zebo’s apology.

“We all know Zebo and I think he gets a bit over-exuberant at times. As far as I know, he's apologised to Mikey,” he said.

“Simon loves to celebrate and sometimes he celebrates before he scores and sometimes he celebrates after.

"As far as we're concerned, he apologised to Mikey. I didn't see the end of it but I think Simon probably feels that it probably wasn't the right thing to do.

"He's apologised and it's important we don't make what was really a good game of rugby from both sides... Simon just sometimes gets carried away. He's a great fella and you let him the odd one."

