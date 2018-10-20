Munster and Ireland legend Ronan O'Gara has heaped praise on Joey Carbery after the flyhalf steered Munster to a 36-22 victory over Gloucester at Thomond Park today.

Watch: 'He's just an insane competitor' - Ronan O'Gara heaps praise on Joey Carbery after Munster victory

The Athy native showed some touches of class as he grabbed his first European try for his new province and played a big role in the other four touchdowns Munster scored.

It was a tale of two number 10s as Danny Cipriani was red-carded for a high hit on Rory Scannell in the first half.

Ronan O'Gara was fulsome in his praise of Carbery after the game.

"There are certain areas of his game, especially the kicking, that can get better," he told Virgin Media Sport

"What I really like about him is that he's just an insane competitor.

"He was busting a gut for so many cover tackles and in the first line of defence he's very brave and very durable. He has that hard Kiwi element to him. He can get up, he can take the ball to the line.

"He plays with a lot of enthusiasm and for any young lad looking in, he brings a massive energy to the team.

"I get a feeling that anything is possible with him."

O'Gara feels that the flyhalf needs more help from his outside backs.

"I would question how much help he is getting from the outside. When there are overlaps he's not getting communication from the outside as a 10, that's what you crave," he added.

"In terms of Joey, I thought he was the class act on the pitch."

"I get a feeling that anything is possible with him."@RonanOGara10 on Joey Carbery's performance today and how far the fly-half can go.

