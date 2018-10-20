Watch: Eddie Jones booed at the Ricoh as Wasps and Bath battle out incredible draw in 10-try Champions Cup thriller

An extraordinary match which saw England coach Eddie Jones roundly booed by elements of the Ricoh Arena crowd ended with both teams scoring five converted tries in a 35-35 draw which, while thrilling for the neutral, did little for either team’s Champions Cup qualification hopes.

An extraordinary match which saw England coach Eddie Jones roundly booed by elements of the Ricoh Arena crowd ended with both teams scoring five converted tries in a 35-35 draw which, while thrilling for the neutral, did little for either team’s Champions Cup qualification hopes.

This was a game which hardly needed any extra spice to make things interesting. After Leinster’s drubbing of Wasps in Dublin last weekend, and Bath’s bizarre defeat by Toulouse thanks to Freddie Burns’ premature celebration, the intervening week had only added further layers of intrigue.

Christian Wade’s apparent decision to swap life in Coventry for the United States and a shot at the NFL was met by silence by Wasps, a policy Bath owner Bruce Craig eschewed when deciding to demand a rematch with Toulouse over the officiating in Bath’s defeat.

But the game was breathless from the word go, with both defences leakier than a Welsh soup. Joe Cokanasiga, celebrating his England call-up, scored just three minutes into his Champions Cup debut and it was a beauty. Bath worked the ball out wide, Cokanasiga cut in from the left flank, exchanged passes with Will Chudley and then muscled his way over the line despite a last-ditch tackle from Josh Bassett. Cokanasiga slammed the ball down as if he was LeBron James.

Wasps looked as if they were still suffering a hangover from Dublin although Thomas Young, without whom Wasps would probably have been 50 points down at half-time against Leinster, was doing his best to stem the Bath tide.

And Wasps drew level after 18 minutes against the run of play. Burns’ attempted clearance was charged down by Tom Cruse - on for the injured Tommy Taylor - and Darren Atkins fumbled the loose ball in his own 22m. From the resulting scrum Joe Simpson darted down the blindside, drawing Cokanasiga off his wing and giving Bassett the chance to score in the corner.

English rugby is in full revolt!



Eddie Jones is audibly booed by the Ricoh Arena!



That is incredible!!! pic.twitter.com/kyYfqBNeSm — RugbyInsideLine (@RugbyInsideLine) October 20, 2018

Cokanasiga’s defensive positioning would have provided food for thought for the watching Jones, who for some reason found himself loudly booed by the Ricoh Arena crowd when his face appeared on the big screen. Perhaps the Australian is held responsible for Wade’s decision to cross the pond. Either that or there are still some bitter Danny Cipriani fans in Coventry.

Bath were soon ahead again, Max Wright getting his just rewards after a neat line break on the edge of Wasps’ 22, exchanging passes with Jack Walker before streaking home from 10m out.

And Wasps began to get increasingly loose as they chased the game. It wasn’t long before Bath had their third try, Willie Le Roux’s pass to Young on the left wing picked off by Semesa Rokoduguni who sprinted home from 60m.

Wasps were at sixes and sevens, Shields in particular not doing much to suggest he should be England’s No 6. A knock-on 5m out from the Bath try line one particularly egregious error.

Zach Mercer, on the other hand, was showing what he could do ball in hand, one pick-and-go from the base of a 5m scrum showing his confidence in front of Jones.

Dai Young was looking pretty fed up by the time the half-time whistle was blown, as well he might. He must have given his men a proper half-time rollocking because it took Wasps just 10 minutes after the restart to score three tries and reclaim the lead.

Joe Simpson, Zurabi Zhavnia and Ashley Johnson were the scorers but they were all fine team efforts, the products of the fast multi-phase rugby Wasps have become known for in recent seasons. Shields was to the fore in most of those moves.

ack came Bath again, though, Charlie Ewels this time taking a flat pass from Walker to draw things level at 28-28. And the visitors then went ahead again with their fifth try of the game, Francois Louw diving over from close range.

A sensational finish saw Thomas Young go over for a try which his all-action performance deserved, and again it came from a wonderfully swift attack, Rob Miller crossing with Elliot Daly who burst through the midfield before finding Young about 15m out.

Alex Davies, a 32 year-old signed from Yorkshire Carnegie in the off-season and on for his competitive debut, had a late chance to win the game with a penalty from out on the right touchline. He missed.

Online Editors