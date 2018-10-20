Watch: Danny Cipriani sent off 30 minutes into Gloucester's Champions Cup match with Munster

Danny Cipriani has been sent off in Gloucester's Champions Cup match at Munster.

Danny Cipriani has been sent off in Gloucester's Champions Cup match at Munster.

The discarded England fly-half is the Gallagher Premiership player of the month, but was still omitted by Eddie Jones for the autumn Test squad.

Danny Cipriani has been sent off 🔴



He knew straight away he was going to be shown red for this tackle.



He apologised on his way off but his week has gone from bad to worse... pic.twitter.com/XGga2MHz2P — Watch the Heineken Champions Cup on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 20, 2018

Cipriani was dismissed for a shoulder barge into Munster fly-half Joey Carbery's head, however while the contact was perhaps minimal and the Ireland international not injured, the officials had precious little option but to issue the red card, with zero tolerance now the norm for head-high tackles.

Jones said of his squad: "I'm really happy with the squad. We can only control what we can control and injuries have happened.

"It gives an opportunity for some good new players to play some important Tests for England while players who have been in the squad before, will have to take on more responsibility.

"I have named Dylan and Owen as co-captains for the series. They have both been excellent captains for England in the past and will provide a powerful leadership base for us on and off the field."

Online Editors