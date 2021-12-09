Wasps ‘won’t be fooled’ by idea of a weak Munster side, insists Mitchell

Wasps assistant coach John Mitchell says he is expecting a strong Munster performance on Sunday regardless of their disrupted build up.

The Irish province are without up to 34 players as a result of the isolation protocols in place from their ill-fated trip to South Africa, but will fulfil the opening fixture in Coventry on Sunday with a team made up of their internationals and some younger members of their squad. Despite that, Mitchell is anticipating a tough game.

“Firstly, it (is important) that everyone in Munster is safe from their South African visit,” he said.

“That’s the number one criteria, the safety and health. At this point in time, the event organisers basically confirmed the game is going ahead and for all the speculation that’s been going around about who we’re going to be playing against.

“Just remember that Munster pride their whole year on European rugby, they’ve got huge history in this tournament, they’ve got an Academy that is strong and probably a bit older age-group than UK Academies.

“We’re not fooled by it, that there won’t be a full side coming here. They’ll be full of internationals.

“It’s just noise really, isn’t it? At the end of the day it’s a European Cup game and Munster are Munster. They pride themselves on this competition, so it will be a humdinger. I’m not sure how we can become favourites.”

Munster’s long absentee list has made it more difficult for Wasps to scout them ahead of the game says Mitchell.

“There’s too much variable in terms of focusing on individuals, there’s probably more of a focus on their DNA in terms of the way they play and where their heart comes from, where they get a lot of their energy and go-forward from,” he said. “Clearly, they attack in a particular way. There are lots of examples from outside the European Cup where they play in the URC and they don’t always play their strongest sides but when you look at those, there is always a consistency in their DNA and the identity of the way they like to play.

“We have probably focused on three areas that are important to us, that present us (with) opportunity, but also look at the way we can take things away from them as well.”

Wasps have had a middling start to the season, but Mitchell says they’ll be clued in for the visit of Munster. “Europe for us is very, very important. We have a rich history in this competition, like Munster and others, for us we’re very ambitious,” he said.