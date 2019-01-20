Wasps vs Leinster, Champions Cup: Leo Cullen's side targeting home quarter-final in pool finale
Leinster round out the Champions Cup pool stage away to Wasps in the Ricoh Arena this afternoon. Follow all the action in our live blog.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Off-colour Munster edge Exeter in tense battle as Joey Carbery's flawless kicking books quarter-final spot
- Munster vs Exeter Chiefs, Champions Cup: All to play for at Thomond Park in thrilling pool finale
- Ulster secure first Champions Cup quarter-final place since 2014 after impressive comeback in Leicester