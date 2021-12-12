| 12.9°C Dublin

live Wasps v Munster: Can Van Graan's young guns produce a huge Champions Cup win?

Joey Carbery of Munster before the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match against Wasps at Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Joey Carbery of Munster before the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match against Wasps at Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Joey Carbery of Munster before the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match against Wasps at Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Joey Carbery of Munster before the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match against Wasps at Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dylan O'Connell

A Covid-hit Munster side open their Heineken Champions Cup campaign at Wasps.

Rugby Newsletter

Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday morning.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy