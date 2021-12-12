Wasps have been forced into a slew of changes for their clash with Munster due a number of players testing positive for Covid-19 on the eve of today's game.

Four players, out-half Jacob Umaga, second-rows Sebastian de Chaves and Elliott Stooke and No 8 Tom Willis have all been ruled out of the game while a number of players have shifter positions.

In total, there are 13 changes to the team that was named on Friday, with Jimmy Gopperth moving to out-half and Luke Mehson coming on to the wing.

Brad Shields shifts from back-row to second-row where he partners Tim Cardall, while Alfie Barbeary starts at No 8 with Nizaam Carr and Thomas Young making up the back-row.

Springbok Francois Hougaard, who was named on the bench, misses out.

Munster, of course, have their own Covid-19 issues after their ill-fated trip to South Africa and have named five debutants in their starting team and a further seven on the bench for their European opener.

Despite the new cases, Wasps insist there is no threat to the game which kicks off at 3.15pm.

"Following the latest round of testing, Wasps can confirm a number of players and coaches will be unavailable for today’s game resulting in changes to the matchday squad," he said.

"Please be advised though that today’s game against Munster will go ahead as planned.

"The health and safety of staff, players and supporters is paramount. The Club’s COVID-19 contact tracing, measures and protocols, which remain rigorous, will continue to be adhered to."

Wasps

15. Marcus Watson

14. Zach Kibirige

13. Josh Bassett

12. Michael Le Bourgeois

11. Luke Mehson

10. Jimmy Gopperth

9. Sam Wolstenholme

1. Tom West

2. Dan Frost

3. Biyi Alo

4. Brad Shields (captain)

5. Tim Cardall

6. Nizaam Carr

7. Thomas Young

8. Alfie Barbeary

Replacements:

16. Michael van Vuuren

17. Robin Hislop

18. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

19. Kieran Curran

20. Nizaam Carr

21. Will Porter

22. Tommy Mathews

23. Cameron Anderson