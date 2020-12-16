Van der Flier eager to move on from 'frustrating' period 

By his own admission, Josh van der Flier endured an unsatisfactory few months with Ireland, so potentially finding himself on the bench for Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup opener or, even worse, left out of the match-day squad entirely would have been entirely unwanted.

Such is life when you are playing in an ultra-competitive back-row at an ultra-competitive club, but Van der Flier did enough to reclaim the No 7 jersey for the trip to Montpellier.

Backing that up with an excellent try in the visitors' victory was the ideal way for the Wicklow native to ease himself back into the Leinster fold. At the same time, it helped ease the frustration of recent weeks.

Making just one start for Ireland in the elongated finish to the international season was not part of the plan, but Van der Flier dealt with that disappointment and has moved on.

"I found it very frustrating anyway," the 27-year-old admitted.

"The goal going into camp is to start all the games, especially the big games, and it didn't quite work out like that for me.

"So, it was definitely a feeling of frustration anyway, but great excitement getting back into Leinster.

"I played 70 minutes against Wales, 20-odd against Scotland, and that was all the game-time I had for nine weeks or so, so I wasn't exactly coming in with a lot of game-time into the last game last week, so I wasn't sure where that would put me, selection-wise.

Given the level of competition closer to home, with the emergence of Will Connors and Scott Penny, as well as the return of Dan Leavy, Van der Flier knows he has a fight on his hands to retain his place in the starting team for Saturday's game at home to Northampton.

"I suppose you take it in two ways; one is that you try and improve your game," he maintained.

"I guess you try to get to a place where you can't not be played, where you're undisputed to play, I guess that's the best place to be in.

"On the other side of it then, every time you train and play, you're trying to prove the coaches wrong and prove why you should be in that position.

"I'll do everything to not be in that position when the next group of (Ireland) games come around.

"Getting a starting place in Leinster is probably the only thing to focus on at the moment.

"It's hard enough as it is."

