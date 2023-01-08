Unfinished business on the European frontier for Irish teams

Four years ago when we rounded the bend from Christmas into the New Year the sight of Mount Fuji was clear and welcoming. Captain Joe Schmidt, one of the most sought-after pilots in the business, was flying the plane. We were booked in first class for the Japan World Cup. Sure where else would you be?

The year 2018 prompted a flurry of outside interest from all sorts of rugby heads marveling at the Irish system. It was like our football colleagues flocking around the Ajax Academy after Holland had passed Ireland off the field in a play-off for Euro ’96.

On the edge of Europe, this relatively small island rugby nation of ours had played 12 matches, losing just one: the first Test against Australia in Brisbane. Over the next fortnight they fixed what needed to be fixed and nailed the next two to secure the series. Another landmark trip.

The November series brought four nations onto Ireland’s dance card. It started with a fundraiser for the IRFU against Italy in Chicago, and finished with a turkey shoot against the US in Dublin. The chunky bits in the middle came from Argentina and New Zealand. All were entertained to the new Irish way to party; all were chucked out before closing.

Thirty-three players were used as starters over that little fourball. Given the absence of injured stalwarts like Robbie Henshaw and Conor Murray, as well as Chris Farrell and the emerging Jack Carty, it was an indication of the rude health of the Ireland game as we tucked in over Christmas. The last time we had felt this bullish about a looming World Cup had been 2007. We might have missed a message there.

​Then, as now, the last pool rounds of Europe filled the gap between Christmas 2018 and the 2019 Six Nations. No one was plugging their ears over any alarm bell. Leinster finished top of Pool 1. Munster finished top of Pool 2. Ulster were runners-up in Pool 4. Between them the 18 games yielded 14 wins.

Before they could get to the knockouts however, the sky went dark. If the dismantling of England at a freezing Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day 2018 had been the summit for Ireland, then the win over NZ in the autumn was confirmation Schmidt and Co were still on top of the world. Then England arrived for the Six Nations opener three months later and hit the home team so hard and so fast it shut everything down. No one forecasted this storm, so no one was prepared. Some were not ready to recognise it even when it moved offshore.

The official IRFU match report at the time declared: “One bad day at the office will not derail Schmidt’s troops at the start of a huge 2019 for the squad ...” It began to feel like the preamble to the World Cup in 2007 when the elephant in the room was that the squad were undercooked. Back then microwaves weren’t what they are now.

So as we climb towards the Six Nations there is a 24/7 spotlight on Ireland and its four supply chains for signs of a missing link. Anything that doesn’t look or sound quite right will merit attention. The return of European competition next weekend is the first junction.

There are nearly 20 players scheduled for RWC France 2023 who saw active service in 2019. Four years ago around this time Jacob Stockdale’s star was the brightest light in the sky. It was still shining by the time Ulster took on Leinster in Lansdowne Road in that season’s European quarter-final.

​It was a terrific game, boosted by a blistering opening in which Garry Ringrose gifted Kieran Treadwell an opening try with perhaps the worst execution of an exit play in his professional career. Then, in the second half, we had another Stockdale step and sprint from 40 metres for what looked a contender for his top tries highlights reel. Except he got casual with the touchdown and spilled it. It became an exhibit in the case against a player accused of being overrated.

Stockdale is still a gifted athlete and is back now from injury, and part of an Ulster side that looked a lot better that day in 2019 than at any stage over the last six weeks. It’s been a harrowing journey for them, a feature of which has been the brittleness of the players and the apparent powerlessness of their clearly frustrated coach.

Ulster head to France for a cut off Stade Rochelais. Or as they’re better known, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle. This qualifies in sporting parlance as a difficult place to go. So too is Durban, where they will have to return during the Six Nations to fulfill the URC fixture against the Sharks, postponed three months ago because of illness in the Ulster camp.

These are hard times to stand up for the Ulstermen given the players have been sitting down so much. Rewind to the patience and fortitude shown in freeing Dan McFarland from the clutches of the SRU, who milked every moment from his contract in 2018 before he arrived to right the many wrongs afoot in Ravenhill. Having got much right he declared last summer, as he signed a contract extension, there was “unfinished business.”

At the time the coach was targeting Leinster — ie Ulster were going to knock them over at least once this season. Instead that meeting in the RDS before Christmas has become food and drink to sports psychologists looking for a hearty meal. It’s difficult to manage underperforming players when you’ve panned them in public, so this Ulster project could be a top rate soap opera for the rest of the season. The latest black episode, in Treviso yesterday, only adds to the plot.

​In Kingsholm on Saturday lunchtime, Leinster will be expected to do what they have been doing in England for the last five seasons: winning with varying degrees of ease. If you were a season ticket holder at Franklin’s Gardens, for example, you’d consider passing it on to a pal the day Leinster are coming to call. They’ve had to wear a staggering 80 points in two home games in that period.

An away tie for Leinster in England is likely to open the sluice gate on another gush of pissing and moaning on the unfairness of Europe. They put 64 points on Bath in the Rec last season. Next weekend in Gloucester, against a side whose late loss to Saracens on Friday night, is another opportunity to make a statement of intent.

With Johnny Sexton out of the frame the alpha male overalls shift to Ringrose. In May 2021, when Warren Gatland announced his Lions squad for South Africa, it tripped a switch in the head of Josh van der Flier, who was surplus to requirements. Well, that and the flanker dialing down the cortisol-overloading intensity in his own approach to the game. His current world status illustrates the effect.

Ringrose is in the same boat with his form. We cheerfully regurgitate his blocked down try-concession against Ulster in 2019 for it might be the last significant error he has made on a rugby field.

By way of preparing for Saints in Thomond Park on Saturday, Graham Rowntree’s men in red had the Lions in Musgrave Park on Friday night. If you consider the speed with which the outhalf landscape there has changed since Johann van Graan’s departure, then the transition of Ben Healy towards a Scotland career only adds to it. Which makes us wonder: if the once promising outhalf Jake Flannery went to Ulster to escape the logjam in Munster, and in the hope maybe of playing 10 up there, his run at centre on Friday for Ulster A against Ealing Trailfinders didn’t look like the answer to his prayers. With Healy packing his bags it might be sensible to get Flannery back to Limerick.

In case you haven’t registered it Munster are not out of the woods yet. You couldn’t fault their endeavour on Friday but they desperately need a killing finisher. The good news is the impact of Paddy Patterson. Despite being well removed from Craig Casey’s clinical passing skills the former Leinster player is a nightmare to defend against around the base of the ruck. Every team needs that sort of threat to carry them forward.