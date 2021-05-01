| -0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Under-rated Byrne ready to step up and prove his worth again

Leinster’s ‘ice cool’ deputy out-half to fill Sexton’s big boots in La Rochelle

Ross Byrne in action during Leinster squad training at UCD. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne Expand
Rónan Kelleher Expand

Close

Ross Byrne in action during Leinster squad training at UCD. Photo: Sportsfile

Ross Byrne in action during Leinster squad training at UCD. Photo: Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne

Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne

Rónan Kelleher

Rónan Kelleher

/

Ross Byrne in action during Leinster squad training at UCD. Photo: Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

For as long as Ross Byrne and those who know him best can remember, he has always relished that unmistakeable pressure which comes with big games.

Like every out-half who puts themselves into those highly-charged situations in the first place, there have been hiccups along the way, yet what separates Byrne from many of the others, is that he has always bounced back due to his unflappable demeanour.

Most Watched

Privacy