Former Connacht star is home away from home at La Rochelle and is expanding his horizons under Ronan O’Gara

Ultan Dillane pictured ahead of a La Rochelle's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final clash against Exeter Chiefs. Dillane joined Heineken in driving excitement ahead of the semi-finals, as Dublin gets set to host the Champions Cup final in the Aviva Stadium on May 20. Photo: Inpho — © ©INPHO

Ultan Dillane always knew he’d like to spend a few years in France and, having spent the first seven years of his life in Paris, he reasoned he’d be able to settle in quickly enough.