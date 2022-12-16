The planned match has been moved to Dublin following playing surface concerns

The planned rugby match between Ulster and Stade Rochelais on Saturday will now take place behind closed doors due to concerns over the safety of the playing surface.

Ulster Rugby made the announcement on Friday evening, writing in a statement: “Ulster Rugby has been informed by tournament organisers EPCR that tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Stade Rochelais cannot be played at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast due to concerns over the safety of the playing surface.”

"The match will now be played behind closed doors at Dublin’s RDS Arena.

The game was set to begin at 17.30.

More to follow...