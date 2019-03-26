Ulster trio in race against time to make Euro quarter-final clash with Leinster

Ulster trio Iain Henderson, Louis Ludik and Marty Moore are facing a battle to be fit to take part in Ulster's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Leinster on Saturday.

Ireland lock Henderson, who has been out since their win over France in the Six Nations, is still recovering from a knee injury and has been described as "day-to-day" by assistant coach Dwayne Peel.

The influential second row has made miraculous recoveries already this season to return ahead of schedule for both Ulster and Ireland, and he will need to make another if he is to make Saturday's game at the Aviva Stadium.

Ludik (knee) and Moore (concussion) were both withdrawn in the first half of Ulster's win over the Southern Kings last Saturday and will be assessed as the week goes on.

Moore is currently undergoing the mandatory return to play protocols, while Ludik will be looked at by the team's physios to determine his availablity.

Should Moore not make the game, it is likely that 21-year-old Tom O'Toole would step up into the tighthead jersey, while Ludik's absence would probably see Peter Nelson step into the full-back slot.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Ireland international Will Addison will miss the game as he deals with an ongoing back issue, while long-term absentee Craig Gilroy is also out of contention with the same ailment.

Ulster have also revealed that James Hume has undergone season-ending surgery on an ankle injury sustained in training last week, however it is hoped he will be available for the start of pre-season.

Online Editors