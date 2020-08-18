Ulster the big winners as EPCR confirm players won't be cup-tied for the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Alby Mathewson will be free to play for Ulster in the Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse. Photo by Robyn McMurray for Ulster Rugby via Sportsfile

Ulster will be able to call upon new signings Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson for their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Toulouse after tournament organisers EPCR issued a special dispensation for the unusual circumstances of rugby's restart.

Mathewson played for Munster in the early stage of the competition, while Madigan lined out for Bristol Bears in the Challenge Cup.

In a normal season, Mathewson would be cup-tied, but the normal rules will not apply as the competition adapts to the amount of player movement that happened during the long stoppage.

Leinster have not made any additions to their squad, so will not be affected by the changes.

All eight participating teams must register their new squads by September 1, with Racing 92 set to add Wallaby star Kurtley Beale to their title bid and Toulouse adding his international teammate Rory Arnold.

There will be no limit on the number of players in each squad, but squads must have a minimum of 12 front-row players.

There will be no limit on the amount of non-European players in the knockout stages.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for the weekend of September 19, with the semi-finals a week later.

Leinster host a Saracens team who have lost nine first-team players including Ben Spencer and Will Skelton, while Ulster face a daunting trip to Toulouse.

