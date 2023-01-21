Ulster set up potential Champions Cup clash against Leinster as they secure place in knockout stages

When Ulster began their Champions Cup campaign by conceding 68 points without reply, even the most ardent of supporters would have been giving little thought to the knock-out stages of Europe's top competition.

And yet, thanks to the odd format, and a battling victory over Sale at Ravenhill on Saturday night, Dan McFarland's men ensured safe passage through the pools for the fourth season in the last five.

With the Stormers victory over Clermont earlier in the day ensuring this was a win-and-in scenario for both sides, it was a tense night in Belfast, but showing the control that has so often deserted them during this horrendous stretch dating back to the loss to Leinster, the northern province fought their way across the line.

Leading 8-6 at half-time, Ulster weathered an early yellow card for scrum-half Nathan Doak in the second-half before close range scores from Rob Herring and Duane Vermeulen ended a run of six defeats from seven games.

The relief that rippled around BT6 as the final second wound down were in stark contrast to the nervous energy that fizzled across the ground in the opening exchanges.

Sale had the opportunity to open the scoring with less than three minutes on the clock, Robert du Preez duly providing the first points of the night from the tee after Sam Carter was pinged.

With the lead, the Sharks sensed blood in the water, knocking it to the corner when Rob Lyttle was penalised for not rolling away.

Only a timely intervention from Mike Lowry, forcing a knock-on out of Tom O'Flaherty ended the threat.

A messy breakdown, such a feature of this damaging run, was in evidence again during Ulster's early going while a propensity for knock-ons was stalling early attacks.

Their first visit to the opposing '22' would come some 16 minutes into things, Billy Burns going down the line after a Sale offside.

And while, after a half-break from Nathan Doak had Sale defending on their own goal-line, the pressure brought a yellow card for England prop Bevan Rodd, it would be a fruitless trip when they were caught going off their feet.

There would be no such inaccuracy on their next opportunity. After Mike Lowry had pinballed his way into the '22', bouncing off tacklers as he went, Doak's was quick to the breakdown and Burns' looping pass found Rob Lyttle in space out wide and the winger finished well in the corner.

After 100 minutes of action between these two sides in this campaign, Ulster finally had their first points.

Doak missed the conversion, allowing Du Preez to nudge his side back into the lead when Ulster were caught offside and Rodd returned with Ulster only having taken limited advantage.

While Sale looked largely comfortable in defence, a dink over the top from Burns gave the physical English side something different to think about at the gainline, although the bouncing ball evaded the grasp of James Hume and Sam Carter.

As half-time neared that looked to be the chance gone but Ulster gleaned the scrum penalty against the head at the subsequent set-piece allowing Doak to kick Ulster into the 8-6 advantage they'd take with them to the sheds.

Their first half-time lead in the competition so far, the terms for the second 40 were simple. Hold on to it to advance.

Like so much of this recent run, nothing would be quite that straightforward. Five minutes after the turn, Nathan Doak would be sent to the sin-bin for infringing when Sale attacked down the blindside of the maul. The 14-men would initially hold out with Sam Carter forcing a turnover on the line but the reprieve was only temporary.

From Stockdale's clearing kick, Sale dummied a maul but instead worked the ball between Ashman and Ben Curry, the flanker finishing despite the attempts of Tom Stewart to tackle him into touch.

The missed conversion left Ulster three adrift in a game when only a win would do.

It was time for John Cooney, Ulster sacrificing a forward for the final five minutes of Doak's spell in the bin.

Jordi Murphy would come on instead of a return for the young scrum-half, his first action coming in an assault on the Sale line that would ultimately end with Ulster being held up despite a lengthy TMO check on whether Duane Vermeulen had grounded the ball.

A charge from the South African number eight off the kick drew the crowd into the game and Ulster were straight back on the attack after a Stockdale break but, again, despite repeated bashes for the line, they could not force their way over.

With all five of the Ulster forwards on the bench, capped by Ireland and two in Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad, McFarland would call for all of the quintet in a ten minute span and it was one of the number who dragged Ulster back into the lead.

The side's maul has shown signs of getting back on track recently and, after a touchline penalty was sent to the corner, replacement hooker Rob Herring had the ball in hand as the forwards drove across the whitewash.

Ulster have had late leads in each of their last three losses, though, and the tension remained thick in the Belfast air.

James Hume forced one turnover as Sale attacked but this time Ulster would be the ones dishing out late heartbreak.

With only three minutes left on the clock, this time there would be no stopping Vermeulen from close range. After Jono Ross had been sent to the bin for persistent infringements in the Sale '22', Ulster made the five metre tap and go count with their Springbok World Cup winner applying the finishing touch that would send the side into the last-16.

Barring an upset in France today when London Irish meet Montpellier, Leinster in Dublin will lie in wait but, after the previous seven weeks, not even that could dampen the mood in Ravenhill.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Lyttle, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, N Doak, A Warwick, T Stewart, J Toomaga-Allen; A O'Connor (c), S Carter; H Sheridan, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: R Herring (for Stewart, 53), E O'Sullivan (for Warwick, 53), T O'Toole (for Toomaga-Allen, 53), K Treadwell (for Carter, 62), J Murphy (for Doak, 56), J Cooney (for Sheridan, 51)

Not used: I Madigan, B Moxham

SALE SHARKS: J Carpenter; T O'Flaherty, S James, M Tuilagi, A Reed; R du Preez, F Warr; B Rodd, E Ashman, J Harper; J Beaumont, J Hill; J Ross, B Curry (c), JL du Preez.

Replacements:T Taylor (for Ashman, 58), R Harrison (for Rodd, 58), J Jones (for Harper, 58), S Dugdale (for Beaumont, 63), R Quirke (for Rodd, 45), T Curtis (for James, 73), T Roebuck (for Reed, 48).

Not used: R Birch

REFEREE: P Brousset (FRA)

Player of the Match: N Timoney