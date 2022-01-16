Ulster secure place in Champions Cup knockouts as Mike Lowry double sees them to victory at Northampton Saints

Ulster are back in the knock-outs of Europe's top competition after making it three wins from three in the Champions Cup pool stages with a 24-20 win over Northampton at Franklin's Gardens.

With two-try Mike Lowry superb, Ulster had three scores to Northampton's one in the first-half and secured their bonus-point on the hour mark.

While Northampton would launch one last comeback attempt thanks to Rory Hutchinson's last gasp try, Dan McFarland's side would hold on to go joint top in Pool A as the only side sitting with three wins from three games on the pitch.

Next week's clash against Clermont back in Belfast is now all about seeding with the top four rewarded with home advantage in the quarter finals should they advance that far.

Early on, Northampton were intent on testing the aerial prowess of the visiting back-three with Mike Lowry and then Ethan McIlroy both doing well under the high ball.

It was Saints who made the first fumble, Courtnall Skosan knocking forward Nathan Doak's box-kick, and when the resulting penalty produced a penalty for Ulster there was the first opportunity to attack.

James Hume, Stewart Moore and Billy Burns all made half-breaks as Ulster tried to unlock the door but when the try eventually came it was the product of Robert Balocuoune alertly scooping up the ball and finishing strongly between George Furback and Tom Collins after possession had been spilled when Doak tried to offload.

They'd have another opportunity from the set-piece soon after when Hume bundled Rory Hutchinson into touch but this time the line-out misfired.

But on the cusp of the quarter hour mark, the second score would come. It was Saints who had looked dangerous when Hutchison chipped between the defensive line and the backfield cover but the centre lost the ball as he attempted to gather his own kick. Again Ulster reacted quicker, this time Mike Lowry coming forward to scoop up possession. Baloucoune broke the tackle of Courtney Lawes before calmly drawing the man and sending Doak over for the try under the posts. When the scrum-half duly added the extras to his own score, Dan McFarland's men had an early 12-0 lead.

As Saints tried to launch a response, Brandon Nansen produced the sort of carry that can shift the momentum of any game, galloping through the tackle of Marty Moore but Furbank's pass to a lurking Lawes out wide flew into touch.

The hosts did at least have the solace of penalty advantage with Biggar knocking over the first points of the day.

Ulster spent the closing minutes of the half living dangerously, getting out of jail on one occasion when Saints overcooked a lineout five metres out, but the Premiership side would strike only four minutes before the turn.

Disappointingly from an Ulster perspective, it came from one of their own attacks. Lawes got in to to rip the ball away from Ethan McIlroy and Saints were off to the races. Biggar slung the pass out wide to Furbank who suddenly had Tom Collins in support and only Baloucoune between them and the line. The Ulster wing did well to force the extra pass but in the end only delayed the inevitable as Collins found Biggar on his inside to finish things off.

Biggar converted but there was still time for the pendulum to swing once more.

Playing with advantage after a high tackle on Doak, Burns chipped ahead for Moore who was tackled by Skosan before reaching the ball. As they had done for both their previous scores, Ulster stayed switched on and Lowry scooted in to gather and score, much to the chagrin of the Saints who felt sure some sin had been committed in the build-up.

Biggar would make it a one score game with a penalty just three minutes into the second-half, taking advantage of an uncharacteristic error from Lowry.

With just over half an hour remaining, Ulster would have a golden chance to secure the try-bonus but their maul was repelled five metres out and, once again, Lawes was there to thwart them when they tried to barge their way across the whitewash.

They'd come even closer off another Lowry break with Mitchell sin-binned for killing the ball just shy of the line but Ian Madigan, in what was his first touch of the season, was pinged for not releasing after running the penalty.

On the hour mark though, the score Ulster were so desperate to see would arrive.

Unsurprisingly, it again involved great work from Baloucoune and was finished by Lowry. Criticised for how they managed against 14 men against Munster a week ago, this time they took advantage of Saints numerical deficit as Baloucoune found space, broke a tackle and sent Lowry sprinting down the touchline.

The full-back still had some work to do but smartly stepped inside the cover to score.

Rory Hutchinson scored too easily with 30 seconds to go, cutting the lead back down to four points and leaving Dan McFarland's side requiring one last defensive effort but, when Saints were turned over, fittingly it was left to Lowry to seal the win by sending the ball into touch.