Ulster go down to Toulouse in Champions Cup quarter-final

Michael Lowry of Ulster evades Jerome Kaino of Toulouse, centre, during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse, France. Photo: Manuel Blondeau/Sportsfile

Ulster followed Leinster in crashing out of Europe, as Dan McFarland's men were brutally dispatched by a classy Toulouse outfit led by the sensational Cheslin Kolbe.

The electric South African winger helped himself to two first-half tries, as he gave Jacob Stockdale a torrid time in defence.

Ulster were always up against it, especially without the injured Marcell Coetzee, but they were blown away by the pace and power of an all-singing, all-dancing Toulouse team.

Antoine Dupont put in a masterful display at scrum-half, and was helped by playing behind a pack that bullied Ulster into submission.

McFarland's hand was further weakened prior to kick-off when Tom O'Toole was a late withdrawal and even more carnage followed as soon as Toulouse got into their groove.

The star-studded French side scored five tries to Ulster's one, and Toulouse now look forward to a Heineken Champions Cup final date against the winners of Exeter and Northampton.

The writing was on the wall from as early as the third minute and although Ulster did well to ride the initial storm, there was a sense of inevitability about the way Toulouse effortlessly moved through the phases.

Kolbe made the initial break, Thomas Ramos danced his way around a couple of soft would-be tackles, before the hosts recycled the ball well.

Dupont, who was at his brilliant best, flung a pass wide for Kolbe and after that it was all about the quality of the Springbok, who stepped inside Stockdale with ease to score.

Ramos was off target with the conversion and Ulster were grateful he missed two first-half penalties which could have stretched Toulouse's lead even further.

The French full-back did tack on a 13th minute penalty before John Cooney cancelled it out when Charlie Faumuina was pinged at the breakdown.

In the meantime, Ulster had lost Billy Burns to injury, and with James Hume struggling with an early shoulder problem, Matt Faddes was summoned from the bench with Michael Lowry stepping in at 10 as McFarland had opted for a 6-2 split on his bench, which meant he didn't have out-half cover in reserve.

Ramos missed a second penalty, but Toulouse were humming and just before the break, their backs and forwards linked brilliantly in another sweeping move.

Kolbe isolated Stockdale out wide and again caught the Ireland winger flat-footed as the Toulouse winger crossed for his second try.

This time Ramos added the extras as Toulouse led 15-3 at the break.

It quickly went from bad to worse after the restart as Toulouse moved through the gears and left Ulster for dead.

Dupont got a try that his scintillating performance merited as he profited from a Sofiane Guitoune line break and dived under the posts.

Ramos couldn't miss the easy conversion from in front and he repeated the trick from a much tougher angle 10 minutes later when former Connacht centre Pita Ahki scored a fine individual try.

The Ulster bodies were dropping like flies and at 29-3 down with 20 minutes still left on the clock, it was very much a case of damage limitation.

There was no let up from Toulouse however, as Ramos got in on the try-scoring action for a fifth score against a make-shift Ulster defence. Ramos' conversion put his side 36-3 in front.

Cooney did get over for a late consolation try as he found himself on the wing collecting an excellent cross-field kick from Lowry.

Ulster refused to throw in the towel, but their race had long been run as they were handed another stark lesson in what it takes at this next level.

Toulouse: T Ramos; Y Huget, S Guitoune, P Ahki (Z Holmes 69), C Kolbe (M Lebel 63); R Ntamack, A Dupont (A Bales 63); C Baille (D Neti 52), P Mauvaka (J Marchand 45), C Faumuina (D Aldegheri 45); R Arnold (A Placines 64), J Tekori (E Meafou 57); J Kaino (capt), F Cros, S Tolofua.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Lyttle, J Hume S McCloskey ((A Matewson 52), J Stockdale; B Burns (M Faddes 16), J Cooney; J McGrath (E O'Sullivan 47), R Herring (J Andrew 71), M Moore (R Kane 71); A O'Connor (S Carter 47), I Henderson (capt) (K Treadwell 62); S Reidy, J Murphy, N Timoney (M Rea 43).

Referee: W Barnes (England).

Online Editors