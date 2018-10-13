They made hard work of it, but Ulster's Champions Cup campaign is off and running as they eased passed the meagre challenge of Leicester Tigers.

They made hard work of it, but Ulster's Champions Cup campaign is off and running as they eased passed the meagre challenge of Leicester Tigers.

Ulster get Champions Cup campaign off to a winning start as second half surge blows Leicester away

Ulster were by far the better side, and in Will Addison they had the best player on the pitch, yet the hosts had to stay patient to shake off their English visitors.

Addison provided a spark every time he got ball in hand, which was a fair achievement considering the atrocious weather conditions in Belfast.

It was Addison's 58th minute try that eventually allowed Ulster some breathing space but when they reflect on the win on Monday morning, they will know that they should have been out of sight long before that.

Ulster's repeated sloppy errors in the slippery conditions was puncturing any sort of momentum throughout what was a disappointing first-half.

Even allowing for the weather, Dan McFarland will have expected better accuracy from his players, especially considering the amount of time they spent in the opposition 22.

George Ford opened the scoring with an easy penalty from in front of the sticks after 15 minutes, but shortly after he was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on European debutant Michael Lowry.

With an man advantage, Ulster cranked up the pressure and twice turned down kickable penalties but again, their sloppiness cost them dear.

To make matters worse, Ulster lost Billy Burns to a HIA while his replacement Angus Curtis was only on the pitch a couple of minutes before he suffered the same fate.

Gauzere eventually brought a poor half to a close, with Leicester leading 3-0.

To Ulster's relief, Burns returned for the start of the second half and whatever was said at the break had the desired effect as the hosts came flying out of the traps.

Three minutes after the restart, Ulster again declined the three points on offer and this time Rory Best's ballsy call paid off.

The skipper found his man from the five-metre lineout and after Marcell Coetzee was stopped short, there was no stopping Alan O'Connor on the follow up as the lock powered his way over.

John Cooney added the extras for a 7-3 lead to breath life into his side's charge.

Two minutes later, Ulster thought they had scored a second try through Iain Henderson, only for the TMO to correctly spot a forward pass from Nick Timoney to Cooney in the build up.

There was no doubt about Addison's try just shy of the hour mark however. Sean Reidy showed a clean pair of heels to dart through a gap before his quick feet slipped on the wet surface.

The support was there in numbers and with Stuart McCloskey setting the platform, Addison sniped his way over in the corner for a try that his performance deserved.

Cooney bisected the posts with his conversion from the left touchline to put a bit of daylight between the two teams for the first time in the game.

The scrum-half maintained his 100pc record from the tee with a penalty shortly after, and he was on target agin with seven minutes left on the clock after the poacher supreme Jacob Stockdale dived over in the corner.

Manu Tuilagi scored a consolation score late on, which Ford converted.

Ulster will perhaps be disappointed that they didn't come away with the full five points, but they denied Leicester a losing bonus point, which could prove crucial come the end of the pool stages.

They go to Paris to play Racing next weekend with confidence restored.

Ulster - M Lowry; C Gilroy, W Addison, S McCloskey (A Kernohan 77), J Stockdale; B Burns (A Curtis 39-40) (D Shanahan 64), J Cooney; A Warwick (E O’Sullivan 51), R Best (capt) (A McBurney 74), R Kane (M Moore 33); A O’Connor (K Treadwell 58), I Henderson; M Coetzee, J Murphy (S Reidy 51), N Timoney.

Leicester Tigers – J Holmes; A Thompstone, M Tuilagi (G Owen 78), K Eastmond (M Toomua 58), J Olowofela; G Ford, B Youngs (S Harrison 58); G Bateman (D Feao 63), T Youngs (capt) (T Polota-Nau 54), D Cole (J Heyes 69); M Williams (S Lewis 77), H Wells; G Thompson, B O'Connor, S Kalamafoni.

REF: P Gauzere (France)

Online Editors