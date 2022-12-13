Ulster may have to play their Champions Cup match against La Rochelle in the RDS

ULSTER could be forced to move their Heineken Champions Cup clash against La Rochelle to the RDS this weekend due to concerns over the Kingspan Stadium pitch.

The province are in must-win territory after their heavy defeat to Sale Sharks in the opening round and moving the game from Belfast would be a major blow to their chances against Ronan O'Gara's champions.

It is understood that contingency plans are being put in place in case the pitch, which is currently frozen, does not thaw in time for Saturday's 5.30 kick-off.

One scenario could see the game delayed by 24 hours and played at Ulster's home ground if the pitch can be cleared as happened when Saracens and Clermont played on a Monday in 2017.

However, with temperatures forecast to stay low through the rest of the week but improve on Sunday, Ulster have to consider the possibility of moving the game to Dublin.

It is understood that a decision will be made in the next 24 hours, with La Rochelle due to fly to Belfast on Friday.