Ulster claim big Champions Cup opening win at Clermont Auvergne

James Hume of Ulster evades the tackle of Cheikh Tiberghien of Clermont Auvergne during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match at Stade Marcel-Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Photo: Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

In six previous meetings between Ulster and Clermont Auvergne, it was always the home team who walked away with the points. That record would end at the Stade Marcel-Michelin on Saturday.

Against the odds, for the second time in three weeks Ulster picked up the most unlikely of away wins, taking down Jono Gibbes' French superstars thanks to a first-half score from Stuart McCloskey, a bizarre finish from Nick Timoney and 19 points from the boot of John Cooney.

The visitors had seen a 16-point lead evaporate early in the second half and it looked like they might succumb to another come-from-behind win for the hosts, but Cooney's late penalty rubber-stamped the victory.

Former Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan kicked a penalty with the last play of the game to rescue a losing bonus point for the Auvergne outfit, but that will not spoil what is a monumental win for Dan McFarland's men.

They got exactly what they wanted from new signing Duane Vermeulen, who played 50 minutes on his Ulster debut and was every bit the No.8 they hope he will be, while Ireland centres McCloskey and James Hume were outstanding.

Ulster had led comfortably as they were the dominant side in the early exchanges, Cooney knocking over three penalties and controlling the play, and they would quickly make it a double-point advantage when McCloskey went over.

With the Ulster forwards thundering towards the line, the Clermont defensive line were sucked in narrow, and one pass was enough to put McCloskey through a gap and over the line.

But Clermont are considered one of the best for a reason and the irrepressible Damian Penaud got the first of two tries on the night to get the hosts on the board, taking Tani Vili's chip kick over the top and dotting down in the corner.

Ulster seemed to get a break when Jacobus van Tonder was sin binned for a tip-tackle on Robert Baloucoune, although it wouldn't prove costly for the home side as Cooney and Hanrahan traded penalties.

Vermeulen's night would end 10 minutes into the second-half as he was brought off for Greg Jones, and that was when Clermont decided to take control of the game and up the tempo.

For the first time they took the lead when Penaud notched his second try of the night, chipping over the top and racing onto it himself to dot down after Hanrahan's line-break, and that was followed by the fly-half poking over another kick to make it 20-19.

But just when it looked like the Top 14 men might run away with it as they have done previously against the northern province, Ulster retook the lead in bizarre fashion.

The outstanding Hume's line-break got them into the 22 and when Mike Lowry went for the line, his off-load was knocked down by Clermont full-back Cheikh Tiberghien, which was then followed up by Timoney diving on the loose ball over the line as referee Wayne Barnes blew his whistle.

Initially given as an Ulster knock-on, Barnes was urged to look at it again by TMO Tom Foley and, after a lengthy debate, it was determined that Tiberghien's action was deliberate and that the ball was grounded before the whistle, leading to a yellow card and a crucial try.

Cooney saved his best kick for last, striking over a penalty from inside his own half to ensure the four points would head back to Belfast, leaving Hanrahan's penalty with the last kick of the game only for a point for the gutted Clermont men.

The drama may not yet be over, though, as the citing commissioner will surely take another look at Ross Kane's claim a Clermont finger made contact with his eye in a fracas at the end. But, in the meantime, Ulster celebrate.