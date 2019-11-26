Ulster back Will Addison facing possible ban after citing over Clermont tackle

Ulster back Will Addison is facing a possible ban after being cited following the win over Clermont at Kingspan Stadium.

Dan McFarland's men made it two victories from two in their Champions Cup pool after seeing off the French giants 18-13 in Belfast, with a brilliant try from scrum-half John Cooney proving decisive.

Ulster now turn their attention towards a PRO14 clash with the Scarlets this weekend, before their crucial back-to-back European encounters with Harlequins.

McFarland will be hoping for a close to full strength selection when the English side visit Kingspan Stadium on Saturday December 7, but Addision is in danger of missing out.

The utility back has been cited for an allegedly dangerous tackle on Clermont second row Paul Jedrasiak, who had to leave the field for a HIA after the incident.

Addison's hearing will be heard this week.

