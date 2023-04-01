Ulster and Leinster know each other inside out but Blues have greater arsenal to edge Champions Cup contest

The Belfast sink is on the way down the M1, ready to be hurled in Leinster’s direction.

Ulster are only over their last damaging visit to Dublin 4, but they’re cursed by geography to have to make the same journey over and over in the hope of attaining a different outcome.

Can they rip up the script and ruin Leinster’s dreams of an Aviva Stadium finale next month?

Certainly, there’s reason to believe they can repeat their effort from 2019 when their physicality knocked Leinster off course and their accuracy delivered the chances they needed. On that day, they couldn’t quite take them and Ross Byrne was on hand to steer his side home.

Ulster would be happy to be in position going down the stretch, and despite the odds being stacked against them, there are strong enough elements to their game to convince them they can get there.

Even in defeat, they’ve caused Leinster major problems this season, and in their maul, they have a route to scoreboard pressure.

Motivation won’t be in short supply, considering a number of their backline starters missed out on Six Nations selection to Leinster rivals.

With conditions likely to be difficult, the forward packs will have a major say, and on paper, Leinster have the edge.

Ulster, however, will have noted Tadhg Furlong’s struggles in Ireland’s win over England and Scotland prop Rory Sutherland will set about causing problems.

The other front-rows have been scrummaging against each other for two months in Ireland camp, so any weakness will be well-known; just as the second-rows will have an insight into Dan Sheehan and Rob Herring’s tells as they throw.

That helps level things up, with the same going for defences that are so familiar with the attacking players that it will take something special to unlock them.

Both sides will look to stay on the right side of referee Luke Pearce given how good the other is at punishing ill-discipline, and Ulster, in particular, will want a chance to launch their maul. If they can get it going, they’ll have a chance, but it’s Leinster who look to have more weapons across their 23-man squad. ​

Verdict: Leinster

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J Larmour, J O’Brien, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan (capt); R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: J McKee, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, J Jenkins, S Penny, L McGrath, H Byrne, C Frawley.

ULSTER – M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, N Doak; R Sutherland, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; D McCann, N Timoney, D Vermeulen. Reps: T Stewart, E O’Sullivan, J Toomaga-Allen, H Sheridan, Marcus Rea, J Cooney, S Moore, B Moxham.

Ref – L Pearce (England)

Leinster v Ulster, Live, RTÉ2/BT Sports, 5.30